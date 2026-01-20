OpenAI's audio-first hardware product could launch this year, and I'm excited

OpenAI is building up an arsenal of design talent as it develops its first hardware product. The company acquired famed Apple designer Jony Ive's startup "io" in a $6.5 billion deal last year. The design lead behind the iPhone and more, plus his entire team, is now under OpenAI's roof working on an innovative hardware product. Now, we have a better idea of when OpenAI actually plans to unveil and release this secretive AI-powered device.

In an interview with Axios, OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane said that the company is "on track" to reveal its first product in the second half of 2026. The confirmation is the closest thing we've gotten to a timeline for OpenAI hardware. The company, including its CEO Sam Altman, has been teasing an upcoming AI device, but details have been sparse.

Notably, Lehane wouldn't commit to OpenAI's hardware product being available for purchase this year — we might see a reveal in 2026 and general availability in 2027. The OpenAI policy leader added that the company was "looking at something in the latter part [of 2026]," per the report.