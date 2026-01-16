What you need to know

Rumors from overseas claim that OpenAI has progressed with its AI hardware ambitions, as an alleged "Sweet Pea" device appears.

This device is speculated to be a pair of open-ear-style earbuds that could feature strong computational hardware for AI computing and more.

Late last year, it was reported that OpenAI and Jony Ive were working together to produce a "small family" of AI hardware devices for consumers.

Rumors have surfaced after an overseas report claimed that OpenAI has advanced its AI hardware ambitions.

With the idea of reportedly "redefining human and computer interactions," the Chinese publication Sohu highlighted a leak about OpenAI earbuds (via Gizmochina). Allegedly, leaked details state OpenAI's earbuds, currently named "Sweet Pea," will contain strong hardware, specifically chips that are positioned to handle "high-performance" and AI computing.

Moreover, OpenAI might seek an open-ear-style design for these buds. Leaks indicate that the device in question features an egg-shaped body made of metal. There are also two "capsules" (or capsule-like objects) that will wrap around the ear and sit behind it against the user's head.

OpenAI has reportedly tapped Foxconn for the production of these earbuds, per this leak; however, that's not all. The post cites additional rumors that claim the company is also looking to produce four more AI-based devices for consumers. At the moment, rumors aren't clear about what these other products could be. What has been alleged is that OpenAI could look to achieve mass-production by the end of 2028.

OpenAI might position its codename "Sweet Pea" earbuds as a "portable AI gateway." This is a sentiment that aligns with what was reported late last year.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

