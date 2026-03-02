Google Photos for Android adds an overdue feature to cure your iPhone FOMO

What you need to know

Custom sticker creation is now live in Google Photos on Android, months after debuting on iPhone.

When you open a compatible photo, the AI highlights the main subject with a soft shimmer.

Tap the shimmer and Photos lifts the subject from the background.

Over the years, Google has stacked in features that turn Photos into a creative hub, like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur for quick edits, Recap reels that highlight your best moments, and smart search to find people and places easily. Now, the latest Android update brings custom sticker creation, which iPhone users have had for a few months now.

You can now make stickers from your own photos right in Google Photos on Android, as per 9to5Google. The feature shows up automatically in the app. When you open a photo that works, the AI finds the main subject and adds a soft shimmer around it. This lets you know the image is ready to turn into a sticker.

When you see the shimmer, just tap the subject to start. The AI will separate the object from the background. Most of the time, the cutout looks clean, even with tough edges like fur or messy hair.

Ready for messaging apps

Next, you’ll see a preview of your sticker and a "Copy sticker" button. This feels much smoother than the old way of cropping by hand. Since the stickers are saved as PNGs with transparent backgrounds, you can use them in your favorite messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, or Google Messages without any white borders. Just open Gboard, tap the sticker icon, and your custom stickers are ready to use.

While the AI is good, it’s not perfect. Right now, you can’t brush in or erase parts if the AI misses something, so you have to go with its first try. If a photo is too crowded or the lighting is flat, the shimmer won’t show up as the AI isn't confident enough to isolate the subject.

Android Central's Take

I used to think of Google Photos mainly as a backup tool, not really as an editor. But this update changes that for me. Turning any photo into a sticker in seconds, without switching between apps, makes everything easier and encourages creativity.

This is the kind of AI feature that feels truly useful. Generative AI that makes images from nothing is interesting, but it can feel a bit distant. With this, my own photos become something I can use in daily chats. It makes my gallery more lively and expressive, and honestly, it makes using Android feel more personal and fun.