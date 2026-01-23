What you need to know

Google Photos announced a new feature headed for its Create tab, called "Me Meme."

Users can upload a clear selfie of themselves and choose from a pre-made template or add a reference to generate a meme.

Google says this experimental feature is rolling out for U.S. Photos users.

"Creating" in Google Photos gets a little funnier to end the week, as the company highlights a new feature for users to get some laughs.

The Create tab in Google Photos is rolling out a feature called "Me Meme," which leverages the company's generative AI. In its announcement, Google states that this feature is on its way to U.S. users, so keep your eyes peeled. It adds that Me Meme leverages its Gen AI software to turn your photos into "funny, personalized images." What Me Meme generates will be ready for sharing with others.

Headed for Create, Me Meme will, as previously stated, require a photo from you. Additionally, Google says that the feature will provide templates for users to choose from.

Google states that Me Meme will provide an assortment of premade templates for users; however, you can upload your own and use that as a base. After the feature arrives, users can head into Photos > Create > Me Meme. From there, select a template and upload a photo (an image of you is preferred). The image of yourself that you upload should be a rather clean selfie, one where your face is clearly visible for Google's Gen AI to operate.

Once the meme is done generating, users can share or save the image. Google Photos will have a "Regenerate" button available, just in case what it produced isn't up to par. There's also the addition of a "compare" button, which is said to "compare the uploaded photo to the generated meme." Google informs users that Me Meme is experimental and its generated products could be a little wonky.

Create some funnies

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

The Create tab made its grand debut in the Photos app last summer, making a splash for users and Google's AI features. Everything from photo-to-video and Remix to collage and more can be found within this tab in the app. Of course, this photo-to-video tool directly echoes what Google dropped for the Gemini app. Users are able to upload a photo and let Veo 3's video generation capabilities take over for a short eight-second clip.

When the feature hit Google Photos, users were noticeably missing Google's next-gen Veo 3 tech. That was rectified in an update the following month, in September. Veo 3 provides enhanced video quality with its smarter generative software.