Google announced "Canvas in AI Mode" is rolling out for U.S. users today (Mar 4).

Canvas receives new capabilities, as users can have it draft documents and create "interactive" tools with the added ability to peep its coding and change it up.

Canvas debuted last March, as a feature that would let users collaborate with Gemini to create documents, blog posts, research papers, and more.

Google is merging two of its features into one convenient place for users looking to be creative or work with code.

Canvas is all about letting users bring some creative flair to their work, and now Google says it's bringing those capabilities into AI Mode. In a Search post, Google states that it's rolling out Canvas in AI Mode. Users in the U.S. with English as their preferred language will soon notice this feature in AI Mode. Google claims Canvas is "more capable than ever," as it adds "support for creative writing and coding tasks."

From AI Mode, users can click the plus icon, then Canvas. Google informs that users must "describe" what they want to create at this stage. A "working prototype" will be produced in the side panel, which will reportedly pull the latest, most relevant information from its web search and Google's Knowledge Graph.

Google also says that this prototype is fully functional. Users can experiment with their creation's functionality, or they can peek at its code "and refine with conversational follow-ups until it does exactly what you need." The post states that Canvas is capable of drafting documents for users, while also creating interactive tools for them based on their descriptions.

Users may notice Canvas in AI Mode today (Mar 4); however, if you don't, give it a little while and check back again later.

Canvas says hello to Search users

(Image credit: Google)

Collaborating with Gemini evolved last year when Google debuted Canvas. The company positioned this feature as one that could help users "create, draft, edit, and refine docs or code in a single space." Gemini is, of course, the brains of the operation, running every process you'd need in the background. On its own, Canvas would export everything you'd made into Google Docs (if the file type fit). Canvas also brought in some of Gemini's capabilities, as it could alter the tone of a document you had drafted or were working on.

Around I/O 2025, Google showcased a web app that it created using Canvas. There's warranted hesitancy about whether or not AI can create a decent web app, and Google sought to show that it's possible.

Android Central's Take

On a useability standpoint, Canvas definitely nails it. It's a feature that can help users understand coding. If you think about it, you can have the AI create something, then peek at its code to see how. I can see this working well for new coders or those with aspirations of becoming a coder. You can "test" your ideas, see how they'd work in practice, then build on that yourself. If I look at this way, Canvas is more a teaching aid than anything else.