Google made a web app with Gemini and Canvas, and you can try it now

What you need to know

Google created an interactive web app with Gemini to recap some of its I/O announcements.

The web app was designed in Canvas using AI, and you can play around with the app and view the code used to create it.

The interactive experience also hides a secret Veo 3 announcement that wasn't shared during the event.

At Google I/O 2025 last week, Google showed off tons of real-world applications for AI, including as a coding agent. The company demoted all the ways you can quickly build custom web apps with Gemini, and specifically Canvas, its AI-powered workspace for coding and much more. There's skepticism about whether AI can really build an app, and that may be why Google built a web app of its own using Gemini that you can try out right now.

In a blog post, Google explained its process for building the web app, which is designed to highlight some announcements from I/O in a fun and engaging format. The company asked Gemini to "analyze the transcript from the keynote, pull out some impressive numbers and offer explanations of them." After that, Google says it made "just a few tweaks to ensure accuracy."

That led to the creation of Google I/O 2025: By the numbers, an interactive web app made almost entirely using Gemini. Numbers are displayed in a flipboard-style format, and you can click or tap a number to read the corresponding fact from the I/O keynote. It's a neat way to recap what you missed from the event, and get a glimpse of how Gemini can be used as a coding agent.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Since you're exploring the Gemini web app directly in Canvas, you can play around with the preview of the web app itself or view the code used to create it. In the gallery above, you can peek at the user-facing view of the web app and the code it's built on. Plus, you can also copy the Canvas and use it to make something of your own with Gemini.

The blog post for the web app also includes a teaser: "There’s even a post-I/O item in there we think many of you will be interested in!"

Clicking on the last tile reveals that Google rolled out Veo 3 — its latest video-generation model announced at Google I/O — to 71 new countries since May 24. This is the first time we've learned about the expanded rollout, exclusively shared via this Gemini-powered web app.