It's hard to believe there have been 10 generations of Pixel phones, but here we are. The Google Pixel 10 series has finally launched, and they're the most AI-forward phones we've seen.

The trip of phones (not counting the Pixel 10 Pro Fold) can be seen as refined versions of the Pixel 9 series, but in the best way possible. Sure, some specs have gone unchanged, and one or two have even been downgraded, but there is a swathe of improvements that make the Pixel 10 series an enticing offering.

So, should you buy a Google Pixel 10? Right now, there are plenty of Pixel 10 preorder offers that won't last very long, especially once the phones hit store shelves on August 28. Here are some reasons why you should and shouldn't buy the Pixel 10, and who should or shouldn't consider one.

Why you should buy a Pixel 10

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

There was a lot to like about the Pixel 9 series, but the Pixel 10 takes things up a notch. Design-wise, it's nearly identical, albeit with some slight differences in size and thickness. Yes, in a time when companies are trying to push the boundaries of thinness, the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro are slightly thicker, but for good reason.

Each model comes with larger batteries, but Google is also the first Android OEM to launch a flagship smartphone with built-in Qi2 magnets. Previously, the only Android phone with this feature was the HMD Skyline from 2024, so we're pleased that it's finally coming around to more mainstream phones with Pixelsnap.

Qi2 may not seem like a huge deal, but it is. It adds a ton of convenience to wireless charging, ensuring that the alignment is always correct. Plus, other MagSafe accessories like PopSockets, phone stands, and wallets make the phones more versatile without the need for a case, like on the Galaxy S25 series.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Then there's the new Tensor G5, which is made by TSMC. It's a switch from the previous Samsung-made chips, and it's said to bring some impressive performance and efficiency gains. Beyond that, the Tensor G5 enables tons of new AI capabilities for the Pixel 10 series, turning these phones into truly AI-first smartphones.

For instance, Magic Cue is a feature that presents helpful and contextual information when you most need it, saving you from having to dig for it. Voice Translation for calls is also a handy feature that helps break down language barriers by translating your voice in real-time into one of several languages. The best part is that these features are processed on-device.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The new Tensor chip also brings welcome camera improvements and capabilities. I wasn't too impressed with the base Pixel 9 images, so I'm excited to test this out for myself on the base Pixel 10, but features like Auto Best Take and Camera Coach help make it easier than ever to capture better images, even if you're not exactly the best photographer.

And did I mention the base Pixel 10 now has a triple camera system with a 5x telephoto lens? For the same price as last year's model, the Pixel 10 is now nearly on par with its Pro siblings.

Why you shouldn't buy a Pixel 10

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 series sounds impressive on paper, but no phone is perfect. We've only had a short hands-on, but with the Pixel 10 series, we already have some reservations based on our limited experience.

Firstly, Tensor G5 may be an upgrade from its predecessor, but it likely still pales in comparison to the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in competing phones. That's not even counting the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 (or whatever it's called), so if you're looking for an absolute powerhouse, the Pixel 10 likely isn't the phone you want for 2026.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

We're happy that Google has finally improved the display for any PWM-sensitive users. However, in our limited testing of this new accessibility feature, the Pixel 10 Pro only doubles its PWM rate to 480Hz, which is well below the recommended rate.

Additionally, the base Pixel 10 doesn't have this feature, so you'd have to spend more money to protect your eyes.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

There's also the matter of eSIM. The Pixel 10 (minus the Fold) follows Apple's example by removing the physical SIM card slot, meaning swapping phones will be more secure, but it won't be as easy. We've struggled with eSIM in the past, and even though the technology isn't new, it feels like the systems in place just aren't fully equipped to make the process seamless, especially because it shifts the control to the carriers and OEMs.

Fortunately, it's only U.S. models that are eSIM-only, but if you don't wanna deal with the potential headache it could bring, then the Pixel 10 might not be for you.

Who should and shouldn't buy the Pixel 10

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

Given the similarities between the Pixel 10 and its predecessor, I wouldn't really recommend these phones for anyone with a Pixel 9. If you really care about Qi2 or some of the new AI features enabled by Tensor G5, then perhaps there's reason to upgrade or to buy a Pixel 10 over a Pixel 9.

However, if you own an older Pixel phone, the Pixel 10 is a more worthwhile upgrade. Otherwise, you can forgo some of the newer AI features and buy an older model to save some money. After all, the Pixel 8 still has another five years of software updates to go.

Things get a little more muddy when you're comparing the Pixel 10 series to other phones like the Galaxy S25 series, which are known to prioritize power and performance. If that's what you're looking for, then a Snapdragon-powered phone may be more your speed.

The Pixel 10 series is positioned as AI-first phones that want to make everything easy and accessible. If that appeals to you, then the Pixel 10 is for you. The next step is to decide which Pixel 10 model you should buy.