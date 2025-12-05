Netflix's deal with Warner Bros. sparks debate and worry over content quality

What you need to know

Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. raises consumer concerns about potential price hikes and content quality.

Critics fear HBO's prestige programming and current shows may be jeopardized under Netflix's ownership.

Social media buzzes with memes, but regulatory approvals are still pending for the $82.7 billion deal.

Netflix acquired Warner Bros. this morning in a historic $82.7 billion deal, and while it seems like an excellent move for both parties, it has undoubtedly sparked a frenzy among consumers and the broader streaming industry. Although change often comes with some pushback, this particular deal has sparked widespread concern about the subscriber's position in the new streaming landscape.

Several users took to Reddit to share their thoughts about the acquisition, and many comments were critical, focusing on the negative impact on the streaming experience and their wallets.

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Among the most common issues discussed were potential price hikes for the streaming service or for HBO's content becoming an "add-on" service for an extra charge, while keeping Netflix's prices intact. One user said, "$40 per month HBOflix incoming," while another said, "Def see another price increase coming soon. They gotta pay for that 83bn somehow."

While sources close to the negotiations told Reuters that "the potential combination of its streaming service with HBO Max would benefit consumers by lowering the cost of a bundled offering," this still doesn't seem to be convincing people at large.

Netflix buying WARNER BROS. means CINEMA as we know is OVER 😭#Netflix #WarnerBros #Memes https://t.co/cxh1crZBx8 pic.twitter.com/HRDHQOXIGsDecember 5, 2025

On the other hand, several took to social media to discuss how this major acquisition will affect the kind of content HBO Max offers. While HBO's content may get a new home and possibly a larger viewership base, many users expressed concern, noting that Netflix will "screw up" the high-quality, prestige programming associated with HBO. Meanwhile, others pleaded with Netflix to "let HBO do its thing" and urged Netflix not to "touch HBO."

Speaking of content, one user also said that there could be potential cancellation of existing shows and the "death of traditional film distribution," with some predicting "Rip movies. Rip theatrical releases. Rip theaters." But according to the CBC, Netflix has reportedly assured Warner Bros. Discovery that it will continue to release the studio's movies in theaters.

I expect that you’re going to make the Snow series and turn it into something like this pic.twitter.com/rgXOWy0eohDecember 5, 2025

On the other hand, some users are also talking about how Netflix's content-suggestion algorithm largely relies on content similar to what they've already watched. This keeps them stuck in Netflix's algorithm, so to speak, with the risk of viewers missing out on challenging content that HBO is known for.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, while people were getting serious about this deal, others just took it in stride and had fun with the announcement on social media, creating memes and crossover worlds (think Stranger Things x DC) or a show just dedicated to Jon Snow's white direwolf companion in "Game of Thrones."

That said, this deal is still subject to regulatory approvals from antitrust and competition regulators in the United States (specifically the Department of Justice, or DOJ) and the European Union (EU), so it remains to be seen how this pans out in the next several months.