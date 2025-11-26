Hulu users can now get a full year of HBO Max and STARZ for only $6 per month - here's how
The Black Friday streaming deals are no joke this year.
Everybody is talking about the many Black Friday streaming deals that have gone live this week, but there's one interesting offer from Hulu that you could easily miss if you aren't careful. New and existing Hulu subscribers who add HBO Max to their plan will only pay $2.99 per month for the first 12 months. The STARZ add-on is going for the same price, so take your pick (or grab both, like I did).
Considering that Hulu's base plan starts at $11.99 per month, you could gain complete access to three of the industry's best streaming services for as little as $18 per month before tax. The HBO Max and STARZ add-ons usually cost $9.99 and $10.99 per month, respectively, so this $2.99 per month deal is no joke. That being said, this Black Friday streaming deal is set to expire on December 1st, so you only have a few more days. Don't wait!
Add HBO Max to Hulu for only $2.99 per month
For a limited time, new and existing Hulu users who add HBO Max to their subscription will only pay $2.99 per month for the first 12 months of the Basic with Ads plan. That's a considerable drop from the add-on's usual $9.99 per month rate, no strings attached.
The HBO Max library comes with access to hundreds of popular films, TV series and original programming, from Game of Thrones to the White Lotus. If you're not a Hulu subscriber, it's worth mentioning that HBO Max is also running a standalone deal that will get you 12 months for the same discounted $2.99 per month rate.
Add STARZ to Hulu for only $2.99 per month
Just like the HBO Max deal described above, add STARZ to your existing Hulu account and you'll only pay $2.99 per month for the first 12 months. After the year is up the add-on will return to the regular $10.99 per month rate, but you can cancel at any time before then with no penalty.
STARZ gives you access to a ton of Hollywood films and original series like Outlander, all of which come with no ads!
Need something different?
Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle: $12.99/month $4.99 per month for 12 months
Although you won't be eligible for the discounted add-ons if you use this deal, if you only want Hulu and Disney Plus, you can bundle the two streaming services at a discounted rate of $4.99 per month for the first 12 months! This Black Friday streaming deal represents a total of over $95 in savings, no strings attached.
Patrick Farmer
