Black Friday streaming deals 2025 - major holiday savings from Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and more

We all know that many streaming services increased their prices in 2025, but it appears that these same companies are trying to make things right by dropping impressive deals for Black Friday. Whether you're hoping to save big on Hulu, HBO Max, or Peacock, keep reading for my favorite streaming deals of the holiday season.

These Black Friday streaming deals will be particularly useful for anyone who decided to ditch YouTube TV after the big Disney feud earlier this month. Other folks could score some major savings by simply bundling their streaming plan with membership programs like Walmart Plus. Needless to say, there are a lot of great deals to look at, so let's dive right in.

Didn't find the deal for you? Check back later, I'll keep adding new deals to this guide as we approach Black Friday (and beyond).

Black Friday streaming deals

Read more Read less ▼ Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle: $12.99/month $4.99 per month for 12 months at Disney Plus Sign up for the Disney Plus and Hulu Bundle and you'll only pay $4.99 per month for 12 months. That's like getting 61% off a year of streaming! Only new and returning customers are eligible, and this is for the ad-supported version of the bundle. Don't want ads? You can also sign up for a year of the ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu bundle and score 25% off your order.

Read more Read less ▼ Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited Bundle: $35.99/month $25.99 per month for 12 months You read that right. This Black Friday streaming deal gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, AND ESPN Plus for only $25.99 per month for 12 months.

Read more Read less ▼ Add STARZ on Hulu for only $2.99 per month Ready to level up your Hulu subscription? Add STARZ to your account before December 1st and it'll only cost you $2.99 per month for 12 months. Both new and existing Hulu subscribers are eligible, and you can cancel at any time!

Read more Read less ▼ Add HBO Max to Hulu for only $2.99 per month Similar to the STARZ deal described above, you can add a year of HBO Max to your Hulu account for only $3 per month if you sign up before December 1st. Both new and existing subscribers are eligible, so act fast! Alternatively, if you just want HBO Max, you can sign up for that streaming service alone and pay $2.99 per month for the first 12 months.

Read more Read less ▼ Apple TV: from $5.99 per month for the first six months From Severance to Ted Lasso, Apple TV has long proven that you don't need to sacrifice quality to produce hit original programming in the streaming age. Sign up today and it'll only cost you $5.99 per month for the first six months!

Read more Read less ▼ Subscription add-ons from $1.25 per month at Prime Video Amazon Prime users, rejoice! During the retailer's Black Friday Week, you can add premium subscription services like HBO Max, AMC Plus, and STARZ for as little as $1.25 per month for up to 12 months.

Black Friday streaming device deals

Read more Read less ▼ Roku Streaming Stick Plus: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon Why buy a new smart TV when you can get access to all of the same content for much less cash? Currently 50% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is easy to set up and gives you instant access to all of your favorite streaming service in 4K resolution. You just need an HDMI port!

Read more Read less ▼ Google TV Streamer 4K: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon Google's TV Streamer lets you access all of your streaming services alongside 800 free TV channels in brilliant 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision. Thanks to Black Friday, you can get this streaming device at a 25% discount!

Read more Read less ▼ Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: $34.99 $17.99 at Amazon One of the most popular streaming devices on the market, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is perfect for Alexa users who want instant access to all of their favorite streaming services for cheap. Grab this compact device from Amazon before Black Friday Week ends and you'll score a whopping 49% discount.