Last chance! Ditch YouTube TV and score over 20% off Hulu's streaming bundle (before it's too late)

Tis the season for Black Friday streaming deals, but you don't need to wait until November 28th to take advantage of one of Hulu's best offers. Sign up for the Hulu with Live TV, Disney Plus, and ESPN+ bundle before November 18th and you'll get 20% off your first three months of streaming. That's only a few days away, so don't wait too long if you're interested!

20% OFF Hulu with Live TV, Disney Plus, and ESPN+ Bundle: $82.99 $64.99 for three months at Hulu

Join Hulu before November 18th and you'll get the first three months of this popular streaming bundle for 20% off the regular price! The bundle includes subscriptions to Hulu with Live TV, Disney Plus (with ads), and ESPN Select for only $64.99 per month! Ready to ditch YouTube TV? This is the answer.

The Black Friday streaming deal comes in the midst of a widely-publicized feud between Disney Plus and YouTube TV. The Google-owned live TV service recently lost access to many of its Disney channels as a result of the scandal, and while negotiations are ongoing, the sudden loss of ABC and ESPN content has led many subscribers to ditch YouTube TV altogether.

Fortunately for subscribers (and unfortunately for YouTube), Hulu has swooped in with this bundle deal so you won't miss a thing. Hulu with Live TV gives you instance access to 95 live channels - including local news, ESPN sports, and cable networks like NBC, Paramount, and Discovery - plus you'll get regular streaming content from Hulu, Disney Plus (with ads), and ESPN Select.

Of course, an agreement between Disney and YouTube TV is likely to happen at some point, so if you don't want to leave your existing service, it's worth mentioning that YouTube is offering a $20 credit as a way of apology. But if you're sick of the corporate bigwigs getting in the way of your favorite live programming - they did disrupt Monday Night Football, after all - then there are plenty of streaming alternatives to consider instead. The Hulu discount described above is simply the icing on the cake.