How to easily claim your $20 YouTube TV credit amid the continued Disney blackout

YouTube TV users receive $20 credits due to Disney Channel unavailability.

Claim your credit via YouTube TV's desktop website in simple steps.

YouTube TV and Disney remain in negotiations, affecting channel access.

YouTube TV has begun issuing $20 credits to subscribers as Disney-owned channels countinue to be inaccessible. This follows initial $10 credits, marking a significant commitment from Google amid subscriber frustrations over channel availability.

Disney-owned channels, including ABC, ESPN, FX, and National Geographic, were removed from the platform after the October 31, 2025 deadline.

The company even started crediting some users with a surprise $10 amount last week, but that rollout was limited and less than what YouTube TV initially promised. Thankfully, it seems the full $20 credits are now rolling out.

As reported by TechCrunch, YouTube TV subscribers can now get $20 in credit applied to their next billing statement. The company is also sending emails to all subscribers explaining how to claim it, but if you haven't received the email yet, here's how:

(Image credit: Android Central)

Go to YouTube TV's desktop website on a web browser. Once there, click your profile image in the top-right corner and select Settings. Then scroll to the bottom and hit Updates.

Inside, click Disney Content, where YouTube TV mentions that "Disney channels, including ABC and ESPN, are currently unavailable," acknowledging how frustrating this is and adding that the company "deeply appreciate[s] your membership."

"That's why we're offering you a one-time $20.00 credit," reads the page. To claim it, hit the Claim credit button at the bottom, after which you'll see a dialog box saying "$20 will be applied toward your next bill." That's it. If you're billed through Google Play, the notice says the "credit will be applied automatically."

This comes as YouTube TV and Disney remain in a dispute, with both companies failing to reach an agreement. Popular channels continue to be unavailable on YouTube TV, though the company says that once a deal is reached, channels will be restored within hours. Until then, you can claim your credit in the meantime or sign up for other alternative services.