Ready to ditch YouTube TV after all the drama? Here are the 3 live streaming bundles you should consider instead

As you might have heard already, there is some serious drama happening over at the YouTube TV and Disney HQs. On October 31st, a widely-publicized feud between Google and Disney bigwigs bubbled over and resulted in YouTube TV losing some of its most popular networks, including ABC, ESPN, and others.

Although full service is expected to return soon as the two sides negotiate, all of this drama (around Monday Night Football and Election Day, no less), has inspired many folks to abandon the live streaming service altogether. Fortunately, if you're looking for the YouTube TV streaming experience without all of the baggage, you're in luck: there are a number of awesome alternatives that you can join right now, and they don't come with that hefty serving of family drama on the side.

Replace YouTube TV with these streaming bundles

Hulu + Live TV: $89.99/mo $64.99 for the first three months at Hulu Sign up for the Hulu + Live TV bundle and you'll get full access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus, not to mention over 95 live TV channels with instant access to news, live sports, and more. Join today and Hulu will even slash $25 off your monthly bill during the first three months.

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited Bundle: $35.99/mo $29.99/mo at ESPN If you're primarily bummed about losing all of your ESPN channels, why not go directly to the source? Starting at $29.99 per month for a year, this ESPN streaming bundle comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus and Hulu, plus you'll get access to every ESPN network, live sports, and more.