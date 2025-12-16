What you need to know

Amazon announced that it has worked together with Meta to bring the "Instagram for TV" app to Fire TV devices.

Users can sign into their Instagram accounts (up to five) and begin scrolling through an app experience that focuses on Reels.

Instagram recently rolled out "Your Algorithm," which gives users the keys to control what content they want and don't want to see.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

A holiday surprise you didn't expect: Meta and Amazon Fire TV have joined forces to craft an Instagram experience for the living room.

This morning (Dec 16), Amazon announced that it's rolling out an "Instagram for TV" app for its Fire TV devices. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, highlighted the app today in the Meta Instagram channel, stating that the company is "testing Instagram for TV — a new way to watch Reels on your TV." As you'd expect from this message, the app's TV presence focuses strongly on the platform's short-form content: Reels.

Amazon says the app is "organized into channels tuned to your interests." A few channels include sports, music videos, and trending topics. The app's main view showcases these Reels horizontally, including "For You" and "Popular with friends."

As it rolls out today, users will need to sign into their Instagram accounts on their Fire TVs. The press release states the app on Fire TV supports five accounts at a time, giving users the ability to switch between them. Instagram for TV features interactions similar to what you'd get on your phone. Amazon says users can quickly heart (like), drop reactions, and dive into the comments.

Consumers with a Fire TV Stick HD, Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series, or Fire TV Omni QLED Series can find the Instagram for TV app today (Dec 16).

So, you like Reels?

(Image credit: Amazon)

There's no doubt that Reels on Instagram are always where the hype is at, and Meta knows this, which is why it continuously tests new features for them. Earlier this year, Meta tested password-locked Reels for users. The first ones to take it for a test drive were The Weeknd, who showcased secret codes and hints for the locked Reels. It was marketed as a feature for creators to drive more engagement with the mystery of what's behind the lock.

Additionally, dropping exclusive content never became more, well, exclusive.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Most recently, Instagram announced a feature called "Your Algorithm." In short, the platform gave users in the U.S. the keys to control their Reels feed by telling the AI what they want to see and what they don't. Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said that he envisioned a world where there was "transparency and control" with what users see on Instagram, and tuning the algorithm is a part of that.

Through this, users will see what the AI thinks they enjoy, with options to delete some supposed interests and add better ones.