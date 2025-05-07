What you need to know

Instagram is testing a new locked Reels feature with secret codes and hints, starting with The Weeknd.

Creators get a cool way to boost engagement and drop exclusive content for fans who crack the code.

The Weeknd is using the feature to release a sneak peek of Hurry Up Tomorrow, with a clue: "CLEAN TITLE FOR TRACK 3."

Instagram is playing around with a new way to lock down Reels using a secret code, maybe even with a hint to help out. The company has teamed up with The Weeknd to roll it out for the first time and see how it plays.

This new feature gives creators a cool way to boost engagement with their content. It also lets artists and influencers drop exclusive short videos just for their fans—the ones sharp enough to crack the clue.

To kick things off, The Weeknd is dropping an unreleased sneak peek from his upcoming clip Hurry Up Tomorrow using the new secret-code Reels. The hint to crack the code is "CLEAN TITLE FOR TRACK 3."

Hype machine

Instagram is toying with this new feature to help creators stir up buzz and drop content that feels more like a secret club.

The Meta-owned social network has been quietly experimenting with the feature on its Design account.

This new feature also gives creators and brands a fun way to kick off promos or marketing campaigns. Hidden Reels could be perfect for teasing new products or building buzz around an upcoming drop.

For everyday users, this feature offers a nifty way to share content only with a select group of friends.

Been here before?

This isn’t Instagram’s first rodeo with exclusive content. It is reminiscent of its “Reveal” Stories feature from last year. With those, you could post a hidden Story that only unlocked if followers hit you up directly. It aims to spark closer connections and get people more involved.

Locked Reels could offer regular users a fun, more private way to share with close friends. But not everyone might be into dealing with secret codes, especially with how busy and info-packed the platform already is.

This feature is just another addition to Instagram’s toolbox of interactive tricks, but whether it’ll really take off is anybody's guess.