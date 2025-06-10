What you need to know

Threads is testing the direct messages (DM) feature in regions like Hong Kong, Thailand, and Argentina.

These DMs will be distinct from Instagram DMs, allowing for direct conversations within the Threads app and eliminating the need to switch platforms.

The introduction of DMs is part of ongoing efforts to enhance user experience, following the addition of public custom feeds and shareable links earlier this year.

Threads by Meta came in as a quick rival to X (formerly Twitter) back in 2023. While it has been close to two years since launch, some of the prominent features, like DMs, are still missing on the platform. And that might not be the case anymore, as Threads is testing DMs this week.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, Threads is rolling out a test for DMs this week, which apparently has been a top request from the community. While the platform already allows users to interact with people through Threads/ comments, one-on-one interaction has been a heavily requested feature, and Meta will be testing the same in certain regions.

(Image credit: Threads)

Initial testing is supposedly rolling out this week for regions like Hong Kong, Thailand, and Argentina. These DMs are assured to be separate from Instagram DMs, although Threads can be logged in through Instagram accounts. The company believes that the new approach will be easy, as direct interactions will be carried out in one place.

As mentioned, this has been the most requested feature within the community, as users were demanding not to get distracted when switching between apps to chat and follow their favorite people on the platform. With the new inclusion, the conversation is believed to be right within the app, further proving that users to “connect and build on each other’s perspectives.”

The DMs are assured to be seamless, will enhance the user experience, and provide a more intimate way to connect with others on Threads.

More features and region expansion

The new addition to Threads is followed by another great inclusion on the platform from early this year. It gained new abilities that allowed users to make their custom feeds public and additionally allowed them to share with others through a link.

While the DMs testing is currently limited to the aforementioned regions, the company says that it has plans to expand soon.