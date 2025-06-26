What you need to know

WhatsApp announced that it's rolling out a "Message Summaries" feature for private chats, which utilizes Meta AI.

When there are multiple unread messages, this summaries banner will appear in a chat with bullet pointed information.

WhatsApp says the messages that have been summarized and the summarization itself remains for your eyes, not Meta nor the platform itself.

Meta's announcing a new feature for WhatsApp users that might help make all those texts a little less daunting to go through.

WhatsApp announced its latest feature, Message Summaries, in a blog post, highlighting its use as a quick catch-up for action-packed chats. If the chat you're in has an excess of unread messages, WhatsApp states there will be a banner at the start of those texts. Users can tap this banner to activate Meta AI's summarization capabilities.

WhatsApp says that neither it nor Meta will ever know what those messages were, nor will they know what the AI summarized. Additionally, on you're aware of that summary (no one else will know that you didn't read their texts individually).

It seems that the service's summaries will deliver its information in a bullet point format. Meta AI will seemingly do its best to list as many key points as possible, even calling people out by name, so you have as much to go on as possible.

This feature is rolling out for English users in the U.S. this week. There are plans to extend its capabilities to more users in other languages and countries "later this year."

WhatsApp advances with Meta AI

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

On another privacy-related note, WhatsApp states this Messages Summaries feature is rolling out disabled by default. Users can enable it if they choose within the settings. Moreover, the post says users can lean on "Advanced Chat Privacy" to decide which of their chats can be involved with WhatsApp's AI features.

About ten days ago, WhatsApp dropped an update for users who use its platform for selling products and merchandise. It focused on enhancing the business experience, so those users could do so with less resistance. To help, WhatsApp rolled out "Ads in Status" as a way to help small or large businesses grow and reach new people more easily.

WhatsApp also added "Promoted Channels." This uses a "limited" amount of data to understand and display channels that you might be interested in.

For chats, WhatsApp's other update brought video call effects and a new way for users to share emoji reactions even faster. Meta AI is also gaining traction, with the company recently releasing a new dedicated app powered by Llama-4. In an attempt to challenge Gemini, Meta AI's app continues its Live Translation and Live AI discussions trend with a new "pick up where you left off" function.