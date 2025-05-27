What you need to know

WhatsApp is now available as a native app for Apple iPads, allowing users to message and call on their big screen devices.

The app for iPads is also feature-rich, supporting group calls with up to 32 participants, screen sharing, and iPadOS multitasking features like Stage Manager and Split View.

All privacy and encryption features, including chat lock, remain intact in the WhatsApp iPad app.

Mac devices gained the WhatsApp native app back in 2023, while iPhones had the messaging service for quite a while now.

WhatsApp has been a convenient messaging service for many users across regions, thanks to its cross-platform support. And given how long WhatsApp has been around, it's surprising that an iPad app is just now being released.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has finally announced that it is now available for Apple iPad users, who were long overdue to experience the service on their large-screen devices. WhatsApp has been around since 2009 and has been widely available for iOS and Android phones since the beginning.

(Image credit: WhatsApp)

Later, it started supporting other devices, like Android tablets, with its web client making it even more accessible across desktops as well. Despite having that, WhatsApp still made its native app for Windows desktop in 2023, and months later in the same year, it also introduced it to the Apple macOS devices.

However, it appears the company took its sweet time to introduce it to the Apple iPads through iPadOS and is already available for download via the App Store. Most iPad users across the internet seem to have started downloading it on their devices already.

According to WhatsApp’s announcement blog post, the new capability is apparently the company’s biggest request. Like on other platforms and devices, the WhatsApp on iPad is also feature-packed, which includes the ability to call up to 32 people on a group call or video call, share screens, and use both front and rear cameras during those calls.

WHATSAPP FOR IPAD NOW! ⤵️https://t.co/JguqaHp2wT https://t.co/vEgwLvqmWTMay 27, 2025

WhatsApp also notes that it makes multi-tasking on iPad screens easier as it supports some native iPadOS features like Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over — the notable features that only a few prominent iPads have and — they help in viewing multiple apps at once conveniently.

It also helps users send texts while browsing or share some research options in a group hassle-free. Additionally, the messaging platform is said to be supporting Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for the iPad.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The privacy and encryption options of the messaging service will remain intact with WhatsApp for iPad as well. It includes support for WhatsApp’s popular features like chat lock.

The cross-platform and multiple operating systems support is what makes WhatsApp one of the popular messaging platforms in the industry, and iPads are a wonderful addition to the list.