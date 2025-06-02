What you need to know

Gemini Live, featuring live camera and screen sharing powered by Project Astra, is rolling out to iPhones and iPads in the U.S.

Interested users can access Gemini Live through the Gemini app, which enables them to talk through ideas, learn about their environment, and receive assistance with screen content.

The feature can be accessed via the latest app version (1.2025.2062302) for both free and paid Gemini users, including those with Google AI Pro and AI Ultra plans.

Gemini Live is one of the exciting features that lives in the Gemini app for Android phones. It is now expanding to iPhones and iPads in the U.S. too, spotted by 9to5Google.

At the recent Google I/O, the search giant announced that it would be bringing Project Astra-based live camera and screen sharing to iPhones and iPads. And, it appears the capabilities are finally rolling out.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Per the shared screenshots by the publication, the Gemini app on iPhone will be showcasing a new pop-up suggesting users to try “Share your camera or screen with Gemini Live.” It further explains that users interested in trying can talk through ideas, learn about their environment, or get Gemini assistance with what’s on their screens.

After hitting “Try Live,” iPhone users are greeted with the familiar Gemini Live screen as seen on Android phones. While they can talk to Gemini, there are prominent buttons at the bottom, which include the video, share screen, pause, and end chat buttons.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

Hitting the video camera button opens up the rear camera where Gemini Live can access what you are looking at and responds swiftly when asked about what the camera is pointing at.

For sharing screen, Apple will alert users about “Screen Broadcast” triggered by Gemini, and users will have to hit “Start Broadcast” to allow the assistant to see what’s on their screen, and they can include incoming notifications as well.

Works with Google AI Pro and AI Ultra plan users too

It sounds encouraging to see Gemini Live working well on iPhones despite having Apple’s own Intelligence in place on its recent iPhone models. The publication also notes that the new Gemini Live screen and screen sharing is available for users in the U.S. on both free and paid versions of Gemini, where the latter includes the recently announced Google AI Pro and AI Ultra plans.

iPhone users interested in trying the latest Gemini features are expected to be running the latest app version bearing 1.2025.2062302 number.