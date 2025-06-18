What you need to know

Gemini in the Google app now supports video analysis, allowing users to upload videos for AI-powered insights.

As seen in the latest APK teardown, users can upload videos up to five minutes long on the Gemini AI assistant chat.

Future updates may include direct video analysis shot through the camera app.

Gemini is constantly gaining features, and the latest version of the Google app brings new capabilities to the AI assistant similar to ChatGPT, such as the ability to analyze videos.

An APK teardown performed by folks at Android Authority has revealed that Gemini has added support for video analysis. The feature seems to have been spotted in the Google app bearing version 16.23.69. And, it is said to be on a gradual rollout for now, and users are expected to be getting it soon.

According to a video shared by the publication, videos from your Android phone up to five minutes in length can be uploaded to the Gemini AI assistant for it to analyze what's in the video. Here, a selected video can be of five minutes, or users can upload multiple videos, but the run time should be five minutes (combined).



To try the feature, users need to hit the "plus" button in the Gemini text box and upload a video from their gallery/ files, provided the feature is available for the handset first. Gemini would then generate an analysis of the video(s) and further elaborate with relevant pointers as well.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The said feature is currently limited to file upload onto the Gemini AI assistant; however, in future releases, users can expect it to work right from the camera video recording when users hit the camera icon, instead of selecting gallery/ files for existing video upload.

Handy new way to get summaries

The latest addition, similar to what ChatGPT had for a while, is a welcoming feature for Gemini through the Google app. It can help users to summarize what's in the video they shot or received on their phone.

It can be beneficial to students, assuming they video record their classes or see a demonstration of something important, like an equipment functionality, and get a quick summary of it later on their phones with the help of Gemini. We also expect that the AI assistant should soon be able to remove the five-minute threshold of the video in the near future after a broader rollout.