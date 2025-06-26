What you need to know

Google's Gemini Team is reportedly sending out an email to users, which was highlighted on Reddit.

Gemini will soon be able to dive into your connected Extensions (apps) to help with queries without enabling its App Activity.

While the email's wording may have concerned some, Google says users remain in control about what apps (and data) Gemini has access to.

This update is set to arrive on July 7.

Google recently sent an email to users via its Gemini Team, explaining a change that should make the AI's app integration better overall.

The email was highlighted by a Redditor on the Bard (remember that?) subreddit (via 9to5Google). Google led its email off by saying, "We're updating how Gemini interacts with some of the apps on your Android device." This "update" concerns Gemini's Apps Activity records within your Google account.

Now, whether you have it enabled or disabled, Gemini will still have access to your chosen Extensions like Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and Utilities.

This change is set to arrive for Gemini on July 7. As the publication reiterates, Google's purpose behind the Gemini App Activity is to essentially improve its services, as well as the AI, from top to bottom. This includes personalizing Google products (as you'd expect). Your chats with Gemini are only kept for 72 hours, which Google says is enough time to "maintain safety and security" while also handling any feedback.

Considering Google relied on Gemini's App Activity being enabled, users couldn't use their Extensions without having their interactions catalogued. This is changing come July 7. So, if you'd like to disable Google from keeping hold of your dealings with Gemini, you can do that to prepare for this QoL (quality of life) change.

A Change that's meant to Help

The email Google has started sending out gave some quite a fright, especially when they read that Gemini will have access to their calls and texts, whether their App Activity was on or off. Moreover, Google gave no clear directions about how to disable any of this, as Android Authority notes.

However, Google quickly cleared that air in an official statement, saying, "This update is good for users: they can now use Gemini to complete daily tasks on their mobile devices like send messages, initiate phone calls, and set timers while Gemini Apps Activity is turned off."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company adds, "As always, users can turn off Gemini’s connection to apps at any time." This can be found by heading into Gemini's Settings and hitting "Apps." Users can freely toggle off any apps they don't want Gemini having access to that are connected to their Google Account, thus that data becomes unavailable to it.

While we await this small update, earlier this year, Google announced a major Gemini app update and a test called "personalization." Back in March, the company gave access to an experimental feature that leveraged an upgraded 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model. Gemini could offer a more "tailored" experience by using your history in Search to help you find restaurants based on the food you typically look for.

Additionally, the 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model is roping in even more apps to help users with complex queries that require it to look across multiple apps.