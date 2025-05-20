What you need to know

Google Chrome and Gemini will meet tomorrow (May 21) as Google details what its arrival will mean for you.

Gemini in Chrome is coming for Google AI Ultra and AI Pro subscribers in the U.S., bringing "understanding" capabilities.

Moreover, Gemini will even be able to complete tasks for users.

Google also detailed that there are plans to make Gemini in Chrome work across multiple devices and more in the future.

Gemini in Chrome prepares to hit Windows and Mac computers.

Gemini is preparing to make its official debut in yet another of Google's core apps, and here's a hint: it'll help make surfing the web easier.

As detailed in a press release, Google Chrome is on deck to welcome Gemini into its world on May 21 for Google AI Ultra and AI Pro subscribers in the U.S. The company adds Gemini will be available for these Chrome users so long as they're rocking the browser's latest version (and with English as their set language).

Gemini is arriving in Early Access for Chrome, pulling along a feature that lets users understand content on the web with ease. Moreover, Gemini can even complete tasks for you on the webpage you're on.

Google teases that tomorrow's arrival will also introduce text and talking capabilities with Gemini Live.

Additionally, Google informs that users will have a set of shortcuts to use when Gemini appears in Chrome. The AI can be easily accessed via the OS Task bar, Chrome tab strip, and shortcuts like Ctrl+G on Mac and Alt+G on Windows.

The Gemini Outlook

Meet Gemini in Chrome - YouTube Watch On

With Gemini arriving tomorrow (May 21) in Chrome, Google says this isn't the end. There will be more. Specifically, "more" concerns enabling Gemini in Chrome to work "across multiple devices at the same time." What's more, Google wants to make Gemini capable of moving through websites without the user's input.

As an example, Google says "Gemini in Chrome will be able to navigate to a specific portion of a recipe site with a single command."

Further down the line, the post states there are plans to let users "imagine" what Gemini should do and let it run. Google states it wants to simplify daily, mundane tasks for users, turning longer browsing journeys into quick three-click sprints.

Earlier today, during I/O 2025, Google discussed what it wants out of Gemini, and that involves turning it into a "World Model." To achieve this, Google is looking to incorporate the multitasking power of Project Mariner and the visualizing power of Project Astra into Gemini. More than that, they want Gemini's intelligence to be able to "simulate" and understand the world, so it can create plans for its users.