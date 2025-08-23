What you need to know

YouTube Music is celebrating 10 years of bringing listeners and artists together with a few updates.

Soon, users will have a chance to create "taste match playlists" with their loved ones, which updates daily, taking into account the musical interests of everyone involved.

The platform is also gaining live performance and upcoming show alerts for artists when watching their music videos or Shorts.

YouTube Music is looking to "celebrate fandom" this year, as the platform celebrates 10 years of bringing listeners and artists together.

In a blog post, YouTube Music states it's preparing to introduce three new updates for users to go along with this 10-year celebration. The first update gives us Spotify Blend vibes, as the platform states it will introduce "taste match playlists." The post states these new playlists will let users "connect over shared music tastes and discover new songs."

Updated daily, the taste match playlists will take into account the personal musical interests of everyone involved in the playlist's creation. Elsewhere, YouTube Music is trying to boost the sense of community by allowing users to comment on albums and playlists.

Live performances and upcoming shows will move more into the limelight on YouTube Music, thanks to its partnership with Bandsintown. The post states users will soon be able to find details on upcoming concerts during music videos, Shorts, or the Official Artist's channel on YouTube. Notifications are coming in to keep you even more connected with your favorite artist, so you'll never miss a merch drop or new music.

As users await these two updates, YouTube Music states it's preparing one final fandom-focused feature to help listeners boost their favorite artists. Soon, users should find music video milestones, which will inform everyone of the major achievements an artist is nearing, such as closing in on 1 million views.

Earlier updates from YouTube Music include the lyric sharing ability users gained in June. The feature creates a card that you can share with others that has your favorite lyrics and other song information on it. Users on the free track and those subscribed have access to this. In other news, those "badges" YouTube Music mentioned this week were first introduced late last year.

Users can earn badges for "being a top listener of their favorite artist or having a creator heart your comment."