YouTube Music is borrowing this handy feature from Spotify and Apple Music

What you need to know

YouTube Music is rolling out support for sharing lyrics today, after first testing the functionality in April 2025.

It's available on the latest version of the YouTube Music app for iOS and Android.

The feature creates a shareable card with selected lyrics and song information, and is available for both free and paid YouTube Music users.

YouTube Music is adding a helpful feature for sharing what you're listening to with others: lyric cards. The music streaming service initially began testing lyric sharing in April 2025, but the tool is now widely rolling out for YouTube Music users as of today, June 17 (via 9to5Google). It's available on version 8.24 of the YouTube Music app for iOS and Android.

With lyric sharing, YouTube Music users can create a shareable card with a few lines of lyrics from the song they're currently listening to. When available, the feature adds a new floating action button to the Lyrics tab of the Now Playing user-interface called Share. After tapping it, you can select which groupings of lyric lines you'd like to use to create the shareable card.

You can pick the background color of your lyric card, and continuing will create the finalized graphic. It'll show the song title, artist, album artwork, selected lyrics, and a subtle YouTube Music logo. It's essentially creating an image that can be saved to your device's camera roll or shared with other apps.

(Image credit: Future)

Since the feature simply shares an image of your lyric card, you'll need to manually add audio to lyrics shared on your social accounts. For instance, if you wanted to add YouTube Music lyrics to your Instagram story, you'll still need to select a track for your story as you normally would in order for music to play. Otherwise, it'll only take a few taps to create and share a YouTube Music lyrics card.

Lyric sharing is available for both free and paid YouTube Music accounts running the latest version of the mobile app (version 8.24 on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store).

The YouTube Music app was last updated yesterday, June 16, on both iOS and Android. However, this seems like a server-side change, so force stop your YouTube Music app if you aren't able to create lyric cards yet.