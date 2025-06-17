YouTube Music is borrowing this handy feature from Spotify and Apple Music
Lyric sharing is here, and it’ll help you share your favorite lines with friends.
What you need to know
- YouTube Music is rolling out support for sharing lyrics today, after first testing the functionality in April 2025.
- It's available on the latest version of the YouTube Music app for iOS and Android.
- The feature creates a shareable card with selected lyrics and song information, and is available for both free and paid YouTube Music users.
YouTube Music is adding a helpful feature for sharing what you're listening to with others: lyric cards. The music streaming service initially began testing lyric sharing in April 2025, but the tool is now widely rolling out for YouTube Music users as of today, June 17 (via 9to5Google). It's available on version 8.24 of the YouTube Music app for iOS and Android.
With lyric sharing, YouTube Music users can create a shareable card with a few lines of lyrics from the song they're currently listening to. When available, the feature adds a new floating action button to the Lyrics tab of the Now Playing user-interface called Share. After tapping it, you can select which groupings of lyric lines you'd like to use to create the shareable card.
You can pick the background color of your lyric card, and continuing will create the finalized graphic. It'll show the song title, artist, album artwork, selected lyrics, and a subtle YouTube Music logo. It's essentially creating an image that can be saved to your device's camera roll or shared with other apps.
Since the feature simply shares an image of your lyric card, you'll need to manually add audio to lyrics shared on your social accounts. For instance, if you wanted to add YouTube Music lyrics to your Instagram story, you'll still need to select a track for your story as you normally would in order for music to play. Otherwise, it'll only take a few taps to create and share a YouTube Music lyrics card.
Lyric sharing is available for both free and paid YouTube Music accounts running the latest version of the mobile app (version 8.24 on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store).
The YouTube Music app was last updated yesterday, June 16, on both iOS and Android. However, this seems like a server-side change, so force stop your YouTube Music app if you aren't able to create lyric cards yet.
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
