What you need to know

Spotify's "Jam" feature is now available on Android Auto, allowing multiple users to contribute to a shared music queue in the car.

The host can initiate a Jam session, while guests can join by scanning a QR code on the car's display.

Other updates include a new "Downloaded" section for offline music, indicators for downloaded songs, and a floating Search shortcut.

Spotify rolled out a new update last week that seems to be bringing one of the most favorite "Jam" features for Android users.

As noted by 9to5Google, Spotify is gaining a redesign for Android Auto that brings support for the Jam feature, which shows up on the car's display when connected. The latest feature is believed to be seen in Spotify's 9.0.58.596 version for Android phones, which is already out.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

The popular Jam feature can be spotted in the top right corner on the app's "Now Playing" screen. Tapping it would then open up the QR code, which can be scanned by Spotify users in the car to hop in and play their favorite music.

Guests added via QR code can always be removed by the host — the person whose original Spotify account is connected via Android Auto. For the unaware, it is a fun and pretty useful feature to have as it lets users in the car experience all kinds of music per the traveler's choice with the help of "Jam."

Other than the Jam feature, there seem to be other notable changes coming with the Spotify app update. Users can find a new prominent Downloaded section in their Library for offline music listening.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Users can also find an indication to spot the difference between downloaded songs and regular tracks. 9to5 further notes that they can spot a new floating Search shortcut while scrolling through the tracks. The latest addition seems to be a part of Google's announcements related to Android Auto made during the IO event.

On the other hand, Spotify is also likely to add the most anticipated Lossless audio feature soon, per the findings from the recent app code. Announced in 2021, the feature is yet to see the light of day, and it should perhaps be happening sooner rather than later.