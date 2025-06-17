What you need to know

Spotify just made life easier for Premium users by letting you send playlists straight to any signed-in device, like smartwatches.

Whether it’s your phone, laptop, tablet, or smartwatch, your tunes are just a tap away from landing where you want.

Managing your music library across up to five devices is way smoother now, all handled from the Spotify app on your main phone.

Spotify is rolling out a new perk for Premium users. Now you can send playlists straight to your smartwatch or other devices without ever touching them, so you don't have to wrestle with tiny screens or dig through the app.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Spotify’s fresh feature lets you push your music to any signed-in device, and it doesn’t matter where it is. Whether it’s your phone, laptop, tablet, or favorite smartwatch (think Galaxy Watch, Pixel Watch, or even your Apple Watch), your playlists are just a tap away from landing wherever you want them.

Prior to this update, getting music onto your smartwatch meant fiddling with your wearable's tiny screen, and it's annoying at best. Now, Spotify has made it way easier with a “Download to other device” option right from your phone, so you can skip the watch-tapping hassle and send your tunes over without breaking a sweat.

Push music anywhere

Few things kill the vibe of a good walk or run like realizing you missed downloading your go-to playlist. Spotify’s new feature wipes out that problem because now you can queue up music anytime, even if your watch or other device isn’t nearby.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

At the same time, Spotify is fine-tuning how you manage downloads across your devices. Now, you can easily oversee and organize your music library on up to five devices, all from the Spotify app on your main phone. It’s a smarter way to keep your tunes in check without hopping between devices.

Once you hit the "Manage Downloads" button in the options menu, you’ll instantly see which devices have that playlist saved offline. It’s a slick way to keep tabs on what’s eating up your five-device limit, and you can even clear out downloads right then and there.

SamMobile reports that this feature is already live on Samsung devices running One UI 7 and Galaxy Watches with Wear OS 5.0. Spotify is rolling it out slowly, so not everyone will see it immediately, but it’s definitely on the way.