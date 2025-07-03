What you need to know

Spotify is celebrating the 10th birthday of its Discover Weekly playlist, which specializes in delivering new music to users every Monday.

Its birthday brings two updates to Premium users: a refreshed playlist design and new listening controls to "steer the vibe."

Spotify's platform also has other personalized music methods, like its AI DJ, which recently picked up song requests.

Spotify Discover Weekly turned 10 this week, and users can get in on the fun with substantial analytics and updates they should keep their eyes out for.

Spotify has continued to improve its ability to suggest music to its users that they might be interested in. This week, Spotify celebrated the 10th birthday of its most prominent suggestion engine: Discover Weekly. There are a few gifts to unwrap; however, the music streaming service is gifting users two first: a new look and new listening controls.

(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify states in its blog post that it's beginning to roll out a refresh, vibrant design for the Discover Weekly playlist's "ever-evolving nature." Additionally, users will soon notice new listening controls on mobile. These controls will be placed at the top of the playlist, so users can "steer the vibe of their discovery."

The post says that users can "choose up to five genres," which are already personalized based on your listening history. When chosen, Discover Weekly will provide a brand new selection of 30 songs.

These updates are rolling out for Premium users this week.

The celebrations continue as Spotify takes a look back at 10 years of Discover Weekly. Designed to bring users music they might like to listen to, users have streamed over 100 billion tracks in Discover Weekly. This huge number has some special modifiers, according to Spotify. Discover Weekly has enabled listeners to discover more than 56 million new artists per week (average). Additionally, in just one year, Spotify says users saved over 556 million songs found through Discover Weekly.

Also, Discover Weekly appears to have helped new artists find more ears. Spotify's stats show that new artists made up 77% of Discover Weekly's suggestions.

Happy Birthday!

(Image credit: Spotify)

Spotify is available in a wide range of regions, and it seems many places have engaged with Discover Weekly. The city with the highest number of discoveries is New York, followed by London, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Sydney, Paris, Warsaw, and Istanbul. With rising artists, there are also rising genres, which Spotify says are spearheaded by Amapiano.

Artists who've been spotted reaching new audiences include BL3SS, Djo, Goldford, Lola Young, and Mark Ambor.

Spotify reiterates that Discover Weekly refreshes its content every Monday. If you've never engaged with it before, now's the time. You can find your personal Discover Weekly selection in the "Made for You" tab (just make sure you're updated).

Let's not forget Spotify's AI DJ, which is an extension of the platform's interest in delivering users personalized music. A recent update for the DJ brought song requests, so users can tell the AI what they want to listen to. It's kind of like the old days, but digital. Users can press and hold the DJ's icon to speak their suggestion.

Spotify says listeners aren't restricted, as they can combine genres, moods, artists, and songs into their query for a truly personalized time.