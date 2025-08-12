What you need to know

Google Search is adding a Preferred Sources feature to prioritize trusted websites.

The feature is now available in India and the U.S. for English-language Google Search.

Users can select sources from Top Stories, and Search will show them higher in the results.

Google is introducing a new feature in Search that will soon let you customize your experience to see websites you trust the most toward the top.

Despite introducing AI mode and features like Gemini Live, Google Search remains one of our go-to tools for finding anything on the internet. And while users have complained about Search being filled with Reddit posts, low-quality spam sites, and excessive sponsored content, Google is finally taking steps to improve things.

The company is rolling out what it calls Preferred Sources. As the name suggests, this feature lets you tell Google your favorite and most trusted websites.

Then, when you search for something and those sites have covered it, stories from those sources will appear in the Top Stories section. Articles from your trusted sources will also appear in a new "From your sources" section on the results page.

How to use Google's new Preferred Sources feature

(Image credit: Google)

For now, the Preferred Sources feature is available only in India and the U.S. for users searching in English. There's no official word on a wider rollout, but it will likely expand to other regions in the future. If you are in a supported region, though, it's simple to mark your preferred sources.

In Google Search, once you've searched for a news topic, click the icon to the right of the Top Stories section and select your Preferred Sources. You can also manually search for your favorite websites here. Once done, tap Refresh results, and the page will prioritize results from your trusted websites at the top.

Google says you will still see results from other websites, but this gives you a new way to customize Search.

The feature was previously tested in Google Labs, and the company says users "really value" being able to choose their own sources, which is why it's now being made available to everyone, not just those part of the Labs program.