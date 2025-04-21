Gemini Live's real-time screen sharing is now available to all Android users

What you need to know

Google's Gemini Live, which allows real-time video and screen sharing with the AI assistant, is now available to all Android users.

The feature was initially rolled out to Pixel 9, Galaxy S25, and Gemini Advanced subscribers last month.

Users can trigger the feature by tapping "Share screen with Live" in the "Ask Gemini" window.

Google first showcased these Project Astra-based features at MWC Barcelona this year, with the rollout starting by the end of March. It was officially introduced on Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25 devices, and followed by Gemini Advanced users. Now, it is available for regular users without the Advanced subscription that Gemini offers (via 9to5Google).

📣 It’s here: ask Gemini about anything you see. Share your screen or camera in Gemini Live to brainstorm, troubleshoot, and more.Rolling out to Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 devices today and available for all Advanced users on @Android in the Gemini app:… pic.twitter.com/fjTD4qhvjzApril 7, 2025

The feature that lets users talk live to Gemini about anything they see either on their phone’s screen or device’s camera, and is pretty easy to launch. Users have to trigger Gemini as they normally do, and when the “Ask Gemini” window pops up, there will be a new clickable short window dubbed “Share screen with Live” right above it. Hitting this will allow Gemini to look at the screen while users still talk to it.

Users can showcase their device’s camera or scroll through any app while talking to Gemini Live, which responds to their queries based on what they are seeing on the screen. Similar to live screen recording notifications in the notification pane, there’s a Gemini Live screen sharing too, through which users can stop sharing their screen per their requirements.

We’ve been hearing great feedback on Gemini Live with camera and screen share, so we decided to bring it to more people ✨Starting today and over the coming weeks, we're rolling it out to *all* @Android users with the Gemini app. Enjoy!PS If you don’t have the app yet,… https://t.co/dTsxLZLxNIApril 16, 2025

Additionally, it lets users organize their spaces, brainstorm creative projects, troubleshoot and get input, get personal shopping advice, and develop their skills and get feedback, notes Google in its announcement post from last month.

It is encouraging to see Google not putting its advanced features behind a paywall and making it free for all Android phone users. And for users who are concerned about their audio, video, and screen shares to Gemini and being stored, they can set up auto-delete functionality via Gemini Apps Activity through their Google account settings.