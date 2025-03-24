Google is rolling out video and screen sharing support for Gemini Live
It's only available for Google One AI Premium subscribers.
What you need to know
- Gemini Live's video and screen sharing support is beginning to roll out.
- At least one user has gained access to the advanced features, which were showcased as part of Project Astra.
- Google confirmed the live video and screen sharing features are rolling out for Gemini Advanced subscribers now.
Gemini Live's real-time video and screen sharing support is rolling out now for Gemini Advanced subscribers. The move is a long time coming for Google, which previewed this functionality as Project Astra as far back as Google I/O 2024. A user on Reddit first spotted the features' availability on a Xiaomi device, and Google later confirmed to The Verge that they are beginning to roll out.
At MWC Barcelona 2025, Google showcased the new Gemini Live features and revealed that they would become available in late March. Now, the ability to share live video and your phone screen in real-time is slowly rolling out, so the company is hitting its target. With this functionality, you can show Gemini Live what's around you — or what you're seeing on your phone — and ask questions about it with natural conversation.
A short demo of Project Astra (Share screen with Live) from r/Bard
Currently, if you activate Gemini, you may see an Ask about screen option. When the new Gemini Live capabilities fully roll out, you'll also see a Share screen with Live option if you're a Google One AI Premium subscriber. The former only takes a screenshot to share with Gemini, while the latter starts a real-time screen share that continues as your conversation with Gemini Live progresses.
Users will need to pay for Google One AI Premium, which costs $20 per month, for access to Gemini Live with video streaming capabilities. With that being said, new Pixel phone purchases come with free trials of varying lengths, so Pixel 9 series owners may get the Gemini Live's video and screen sharing support for free.
While the new Gemini Live functionality is expected to come to various Android devices, Google specifically noted that newer devices would gain access first (via 9to5Google). Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch, Google said Pixel phones and the Galaxy S25 lineup would be “among the first to get Project Astra capabilities like screen sharing and live video streaming.”
Google has released a few videos previewing Project Astra and the new Gemini Live features, with the latest one above coming earlier this month.
The company recently tweaked its data collection policies for Gemini Live in preparation for live video and screen sharing streams.
"As part of providing this improved experience, your audio, video, and screenshares are stored in your Gemini Apps Activity (if it’s on)," Google explains. "Your data in Gemini Apps Activity is deleted per your auto-delete period in that setting, and you can manage and delete your Gemini Apps activity anytime."
Gemini Live with screen sharing and live video support is beginning to roll out slowly, but it is not available for everyone yet.
