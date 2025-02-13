Google updates Gemini Live, plans screen sharing and live video support

What you need to know

Google is updating Gemini Live to use the latest AI models, likely one of the Gemini 2.0 stable or experimental models.

It's also changing the Gemini privacy policy, saying that audio, video, and screen share data may be collected.

Google will also bring screen sharing and live video streaming support to Gemini Live in the future.

Google is upgrading Gemini Live with a new AI models, and is planning a few fresh features to upgrade the experience. It announced the changes in an email to some Gemini Live users late Wednesday, Feb. 12. The move comes after Google recently updated the chatbot in the Gemini app to use the latest Gemini 2.0 stable and experimental models.

"Google is starting to roll out updates to Gemini to make your conversations even more dynamic and engaging," the email reads. "With our latest model, Live can better understand multiple languages, dialects, or accents in a single Live chat and help with your translation needs."

While Google does not explicitly state which Gemini model is powering the new Gemini Live experiences, it stands to reason it's one of the new AI models in the Gemini 2.0 family. Announced late last year, Gemini 2.0 models build on the Gemini 1.5 series, and perform comparably to the latest OpenAI models in their category. Since then, Google has been steadily delivering various experimental and stable Gemini 2.0 models, including Gemini 2.0 Flash, Gemini 2.0 Flash Experimental, Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental, and Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental.

The email update also previews two new Gemini Live features coming later: screen sharing and live video streaming. It communicates new data sharing settings for Gemini Live, noting that user audio, video, and screen shares will be stored by Google.

"As part of providing this improved experience, your audio, video, and screenshares are stored in your Gemini Apps Activity (if it’s on)," Google explains. "Your data in Gemini Apps Activity is deleted per your auto-delete period in that setting, and you can manage and delete your Gemini Apps activity anytime."

Previously, Google did not collect live audio recordings, per its support document. However, the company does say that it would be "transparent if that changes," and this email seemingly fulfills that promise.

As 9to5Google points out, Gemini Live could be planning to integrate the Multimodal Live API that was showcased alongside Gemini 2.0. The live-streaming capabilities could refer to Project Astra, which we tried at Google I/O 2024. Since then, Google created a waitlist for people to sign up to try the project.