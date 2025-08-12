What you need to know

Google teased its Pixel 10 Pro Fold in an official short video on YouTube.

The device is seemingly showcased in its long-rumored Moonstone color option, giving viewers a full look at its rear panel and large inner display.

Google recently posted a teaser for its regular Pixel 10 phones, which also mocked Apple over failed Siri promises.

Google's event for the Pixel 10 series is next week on August 20.

A week after Google teased its regular slab Pixel phones, the company is now giving its foldable its moment to shine.

Late this morning (Aug 12), Google posted a YouTube video, teasing its upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The teaser, about 30 seconds in length, takes viewers over the phone's design, which is pretty similar to what we got in 2024 with the 9 Pro Fold. Google is retaining its rounded corners and flat sides—flat screen, too—on the upcoming model.

Throughout it, the company's narrator highlights the enjoyment of opening a new phone and then "opening your new phone" because it's a foldable... get it?

Anyway, the teaser shows off the device's hinge and a clear glimpse of its camera housing on its rear panel. We're expecting the foldable to provide a triple lens system, with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide, and a 5x zoom 10.8-megapixel camera. The final glimpse involves the 10 Pro Fold's inner display, which the teaser gives a complete look at.

The bezels seem to be the same when comparing the 10 series to the 9 series version. The teaser also shows off the device's selfie camera at the top right corner of its inner display, which could arrive at 10MP during launch.

"Ask more of your phone"

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold | Open - YouTube Watch On

Google's event for its Pixel 10 series launch is coming up on August 20, so we're roughly a week away from seeing everything officially.

What's almost as important is a recent Google teaser from last Monday that showed off the Pixel 10 design officially. In actuality, it was the company's second teaser after its online store, but the video teaser through some shade at Apple over features that are still "coming soon." Google poked its smartphone competitor over its Siri AI upgrade that still hasn't arrived after being teased for the iPhone 16 series.

Additionally, while Apple's timeline remains vague, Google stuck its foot in the door, saying its major upgrades are coming on August 20. Both the slab Pixel 10 phone teaser and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold seemingly show off the devices in the rumored "Moonstone" color. This seems certain due to its silver sides, but we won't have to wait long to know.

