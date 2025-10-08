The first BIG Pixel 10 Pro sale is here, but it expires after today

Google's latest and greatest may have just made its debut at the tail-end of August, but Google is already discounting these brand new phones for Prime Big Deal Days. The Goldilocks-sized Pixel 10 Pro is a whopping $200 off until the end of the day today (October 8), while the Pixel 10 Pro XL gets an even bigger $250 discount!

Prime Big Deal Days started yesterday, October 7, and ends at midnight tonight, so you should seriously consider hitting that buy button if you're thinking of getting a new Pixel phone.

Save $200 Google Pixel 10 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Take a cool $200 off the Pixel 10 Pro instantly when you buy one from Amazon on October 8 during the company's Prime Day sales. It's the first major discount we've seen since Google debuted the phones two months ago!

Save $250 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: was $1,199 now $949 at Amazon Bigger phone, bigger deal! Get $250 off the Pixel 10 Pro XL when you buy it through Amazon on October 8 as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Hurry, because this is the firs time we've seen the price drop since the phone launched and it won't last long!

Here's why you want a Pixel 10 Pro

There are a lot of phones that can catch your attention these days, but the Pixel 10 Pro stands out in many ways. First and foremost, it's built by Google with in-house chips and seven years of software support.

Google's custom Tensor processors are designed with Gemini in mind, featuring tons of amazing features like Magic Cue, Camera Coach, Pixel Journal, a new docking mode, and industry-leading spam filtering and call screening.

The Pixel 10 series is also the only major Android phone to debut with MagSafe magnets built inside. Google calls the system Pixelsnap and it not only allows you to use all MagSafe accessories without a special case, but also to use the new Qi2 wireless charging speeds. The Pixelsnap Ring looks particularly excellent on the flagship Moonstone color Pixel 10 phones.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you're stuck choosing between the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, here's a little cheat sheet. If a smaller phone is more important to you, get the Pixel 10 Pro. It's got the same processor, RAM, storage, cameras, and features as the XL model, all in an impressively small package.

If a larger screen or longer battery life are your main concern, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the best pick. That larger display looks simply lovely and gives you plenty of room for gaming or video watching, and the extra-large battery ensures you don't run out of battery even when using it fully for the whole day.

We've also found that Google's phone transfer process is a seamless experience if you're upgrading from any iPhone model. When you get your Pixel 10, these are the first 10 things you should do once you open the box and set your new phone up.