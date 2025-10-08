Google Pixel 9 is the smart choice for your streaming (and doomscrolling) needs, and now it's on sale with a massive $250 OFF

Amazon's Big Prime Day Deals are back, and the discounts have been pouring in on our favorite devices. Their sale is so good that you don't have to wait until Black Friday to snag that phone or tablet you've been eyeing for a while! The Pixel 9 base model is also seeing an insane price drop, so be sure to grab this $250 off deal before it's too late! It could serve as an early Christmas present for college folks or even for someone who needs a basic device with all of the latest Gemini smarts, along with long-term software support so you don't have to worry about missing out on Google's latest OS updates.

In my house, we've got two iPhones and a Google Pixel 9. We primarily use iPhones, but the Pixel 9's a great secondary device, especially for we need to monitor the baby camera, and our primary phones are charging. I'm really impressed with the Pixel 9's 4,700mAh battery; it handles a bunch of apps at once, like streaming and social media, without a problem.

31% Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $549 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 just hit its best price on Amazon, with a 31% discount on all the colorways, which is an epic deal! The base model with 128GB of storage presents a compelling package, particularly for those who prioritize camera performance, AI features, and long-term software support.

✅Recommended if: You're someone looking for a premium Google Pixel phone that gets you all the latest Gemini AI smarts, has an outstanding camera array with AI tools to enhance its performance, and boasts a great battery that could last you a full work day. You also don't have to worry about upgrading to a new device since it gets seven years of OS upgrades.

❌Skip this deal if: You're someone who wants faster charging, considering this phone takes around an hour to reach full charge. The standard Pixel 9 lacks a dedicated telephoto camera, which means it relies on digital zoom beyond the 2x mark.

I also rely on the Pixel 9 for keeping my demanding one-year-old entertained with looped songs, or for those quiet midnight binging sessions catching up on a Netflix series(thanks to its impeccable battery), or even as a backup storage device. The best part about an Android Phone is that you can simply connect it to the laptop and transfer files with ease, unlike the multiple hoops I jump through when it comes to an iPhone.

The Google Pixel 9 gets you some top-tier flagship features, thanks to its core strengths: a camera system with a 50MP main sensor and advanced AI editing tools like Magic Editor; the Tensor G4 chip that backs exclusive AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search. Additionally, the phone is extremely durable, with top-notch IP68 water resistance.