This Pixel phone blew us away in 2024, and now it's 32% OFF during Amazon's Black Friday sale

Android phone deals typically become more common around this time of year, and 2025 is no different thus far. As Black Friday hits, Amazon has slashed 32% off the price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is a capable last-gen phone that still holds up pretty well.

We liked the 9 Pro XL upon its release, especially for its slightly faster charging speeds and larger screen than its 9 Pro sibling device. It features an incredibly vibrant 6.8-inch AMOLED display, three powerful rear cameras, and a seven-year software update promise that will future-proof the device despite it being a last-gen pick.

This particular deal is for the 128GB storage version of the phone, though Google also offers 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations if you need more storage. Other things we liked about this phone include its long battery life and powerful performance, both of which make it stand up tall even next to some of the best phones of 2025.