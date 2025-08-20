Google Pixelsnap hands-on: Qi2 and MagSafe are finally here

It's been a long road for Qi2 and MagSafe in Android devices. Qi2 was announced in January 2023, and now, a whopping two and a half years later, we're finally getting flagship Android phones with the magnets built in.

The Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold all support the full Qi2 standard, including magnetic connections on the back, all without a case or other accessories. Up until now, phones like the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra required a case with MagSafe magnets built in for this functionality.

While the best MagSafe accessories will all work with any Pixel 10 phone, Google's own line of Qi2 accessories is called Pixelsnap. At the Pixel 10's launch on August 28, Google will sell a Pixelsnap Ring Stand, Pixelsnap Charger, and all of the official Pixel 10 cases will include a Pixelsnap magnet inside.

For more news and information on Google's latest phones, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Pixelsnap Charger hands-on

Google's Pixelsnap Charger is a wireless charging puck that you can get with a silicone stand that the charger sits in. This charges the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold at 15W.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL gets the advantage of 25W Qi2.1 wireless charging thanks to its larger size and better thermals. In fact, it's the first phone in the world to support this new Qi2.2 standard.

You can dock any of the Pixel 10 phones in landscape or portrait mode, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can even be docked folded or unfolded. It's very versatile!

When a Pixel 10 connects to this puck, it'll enter docked mode and display the time, date, weather, and battery percentage by default. For me, though, the real draw of this docked functionality comes in the Home Controls dock option.

This makes your Pixel 10 feel like a Pixel Tablet, complete with a Google Photos picture slideshow and an easy-to-use dashboard for smart home control.

The Pixelsnap Charger starts at $39.99, and the Pixelsnap Charger with Stand starts at $69.99.

Pixelsnap Ring Stand and case hands-on

The Pixelsnap Ring is a two-in-one accessory that magnetically snaps on the back of the Pixel 10. The backside of the Ring features a lovely felt fabric material to keep your phone from getting scratched and makes a tight magnetic connection that won't fall off unless you intentionally try to remove it.

The ring feels fairly similar to the Spigen MagSafe ring, my favorite MagSafe phone ring, but is quite a bit larger and shinier. Since it's larger and the hinge holds the ring in any position, the ring doubles as a kickstand for the phone. As Qi2 magnets allow rotation, you can position the ring at any position around the circle, making it ultra handy.

The Pixelsnap Ring Stand starts at $29.99.

All official Google Pixel 10 family cases also come with Pixelsnap rings inside them. This ensures that any Pixelsnap accessory or other MagSafe accessories still work with your Pixel 10 if you prefer to have a case on your phone. Pixelsnap cases start at $49.99.

These cases feel nearly identical to Google's previous Pixel cases, including rugged silicone builds that make the otherwise slippery phone surprisingly easy to hold. All the buttons have an additional shiny plastic cover that looks like metal, ensuring they're easy to click and immediately identifiable.

Like the Pixelsnap Ring, the inside of each case is lined with a felt-like material, ensuring your phone stays scratch-free while wearing the case. Google sells each case in a variety of colors for each Pixel 10 model. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixelsnap case comes with an additional frame for the front of the phone to protect the outer display.

