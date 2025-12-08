What you need to know

Samsung could be finally preparing built-in magnetic charging for the Galaxy S26 lineup, ending the need for special “Qi2 Ready” cases.

A leaked 25W Qi2 magnetic charger (EP-P2900) strongly suggests Galaxy phones are getting a true MagSafe-style system.

The charger is tipped to work across Galaxy S phones, Z foldables, and Galaxy Buds.

If you’ve been wishing for the magnetic wallets and floating car mounts your iPhone-using friends have, there’s good news. Samsung may finally let us skip the special cases and get magnetic charging built in.

A new report from WinFuture says Samsung is working on its own Qi2 magnetic wireless charging dock (model EP-P2900) for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. This backs up earlier rumors that Samsung is finally giving Galaxy fans what they’ve wanted for years: a real MagSafe-style magnetic charging system for Android.

Samsung has danced around magnetic accessories for multiple generations of phones. More recently, the company introduced Qi2-certified wireless chargers, but not a true standards-based magnetic charging experience built directly into Galaxy hardware. The newly surfaced Qi2 dock suggests that’s about to change.

Qi2, if you haven’t been keeping track, is the next-gen wireless charging standard that borrows the alignment tech Apple made mainstream.

Shattering the 15W speed barrier

WinFuture’s report points to Samsung’s first-party dock charging at 25W. That immediately sets it apart, because Samsung historically caps its wireless charging speeds at 15W.

The retailer data indicates this is likely using the newer Qi2.2 standard and is listed in a Dark Gray colorway. This charger is reportedly built to juice up not just the new Galaxy S phones, but also Galaxy Z foldables and even Galaxy Buds, signaling a unified approach to Samsung’s ecosystem.

This change is bigger than just one accessory. If Samsung adopts Qi2, Android’s biggest brand will finally have a unified magnetic system. Google’s Pixel 10 series recently added built-in magnets, but Galaxy users have needed special "Qi2 Ready" cases. You got magnets, but only if you bought a certain case, which was confusing for most people.

Before getting too excited about fast wireless charging everywhere, keep in mind there’s a catch. Rumors say only the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get the full 25W wireless charging speed. The standard Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will likely be limited to 20W.