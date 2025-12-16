Ikea made a donut Qi2 wireless charger for $10, and I'm already sold

Android fans are finally enjoying the convenience of magnetic wireless charging. Google officially added Qi2 support with built-in magnets to the Pixel 10 series via Pixelsnap, and Samsung is rumored to do the same on the Galaxy S26 series.

When it's time to upgrade your phone, it'll also be a good idea to upgrade your wireless charger. There are a few first-party options from Google, but for the most part, Android users are looking to third-party accessory makers to fill the gap. Your next Qi2-supported wireless charger might come from an unlikely brand: Ikea.

That's right — the Swedish home goods and furniture store that also dabbles in smart home tech now has a new lineup of official Qi2 chargers. The Ikea Västmärke is a donut-shaped Qi2 wireless charger with a few tricks up its sleeve. You shouldn't write it off as a gimmick, because it might be the best Qi2 charger for Android users on the market, and it's certainly the best value.

Wait, Ikea is making an affordable Qi2 charger?

(Image credit: Ikea)

Ikea's Västmärke wireless charger is available for just $10 in select stores, with delivery available as well. From a design standpoint, it's thicker than most other Qi2 wireless chargers. The product has a hybrid design, functioning as a portable wireless charging solution or a flat charging base for use on a desk or nightstand.

The donut shape is certainly striking, but it fits right in with Ikea's modern design language. It doesn't look like a tech product in the best way, complete with a "happy red color." There are no bland white, gray, or black color options that we're all too used to seeing in the tech space. It's available only in this intriguing circular shape and only in "happy" red.

The charging pad has a built-in cable that spans 47 inches, or just under four feet. It's a solid charging length that'll work for stationary desk setups but won't be too cumbersome on the go. The charging cable is made out of silicone. There's no power adapter in the box — you can use a 20W USB-C power adapter you already own or add one on from Ikea for an extra $4.

(Image credit: Ikea)

It's fully certified by the Wireless Power Consortium, supporting both the Qi2 Baseline Power Profile and Magnetic Power Profile. This means it'll work with older Qi devices without magnets, and it'll also support snap connection with newer Qi2 ones. Notably, Ikea's Västmärke supports Power Deliver 3.0 and Quick Charge 2.0.

In other words, the Ikea Västmärke is more than just a gimmick — it provides everything you might need from a Qi2 charger.

Ikea's charger solves a few problems with Qi2 cables

(Image credit: Ikea)

Wireless charging is somewhat controversial among tech enthusiasts due to a few of its downsides. It's less efficient, slower, and hotter than charging over a cable. However, I find it hard to build out a wireless charging ecosystem for a different reason. Wireless chargers are only useful if they're where you need them, and most of the Qi2 chargers on the market would look sorely out of place in a living room.

Ikea's Västmärke addresses the issue of wireless chargers blending in, and it does it while making a fashion statement. The bright red color and silicone exterior look great, but there's more to it than that. The Västmärke design serves a functional purpose, too. The 47-inch cable can be coiled and stashed within the donut-shaped charger for cleaner storage and peak portability.

What's more, the donut's silicone surface actually pops outward to reveal a phone grip. It's like having a built-in PopSocket in your wireless charger. That's helpful because any Qi2 wireless charger adds bulk to your phone, and Ikea's Västmärke lets you keep using it while charging.

I'm buying this donut-shaped Ikea charger immediately