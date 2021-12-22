Best portable chargers & power banks Android Central 2021

Nothing can turn your great Android phone from state-of-the-art to overpriced paperweight faster than a dead battery. The best portable chargers and power banks can help recharge your tech when life plays keep-away with your power outlets. Portable chargers used to be big, bulky, and slow, but USB-C power banks and Power Delivery charging standards have made things much faster — fast enough to charge laptops, even — and have allowed power banks to get slimmer and better than ever. There are plenty of options in every shape or size, but our favorite is the versatile Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless. Still, there are plenty of other choices that rank among the best portable battery packs. Here are our top recommendations that you can buy today.

While most portable chargers only let you recharge your devices with wired charging, wireless portable chargers are finally becoming somewhat mainstream. There were several hurdles that early models had to overcome — finicky placement, inconsistent speeds, and the higher energy loss that inherently comes with wireless charging — but we've finally reached the point where wireless power banks are dependable, widely compatible, and consistent. While most wireless power banks only charge at 5W, the Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless will charge Samsung smartphones at 10W, iPhones at 7.5W, and all other Qi-enabled phones at 5W, even smaller devices like Galaxy Buds Live or AirPods Pro. When you need faster speeds, you can use the USB-C port for 18W Power Delivery charging to refill your phone more quickly. Flexibility is paramount in an accessory that will outlive your phone, and being able to use a power bank even when you forget the cable at home is liberating. While this isn't the thinnest power bank around, the usefulness of wireless charging coils and the sturdy design of the PowerCore III Wireless is worth the added thickness — and price. Anker loves to slip in little details to help elevate the experience with its products, including a nicely fitting travel pouch, a high-quality USB-C-to-C cable, and a curious little clip that can extend out from one side. This kickstand allows you to slot your phone into it and keep watching while charging via USB-C or USB-A. (If you want to use the kickstand while wirelessly charging your phone, keep reading, we'll cover one later.) Pros: 10W wireless charging

18W Power Delivery charging

Solid build quality and design Cons: Only two ports

Expensive for a 10K

Best on a budget: Aukey Slimline PD Power Bank (10,000mAh)

Aukey makes some of the best phone accessories on the market, and its Omnia chargers hold multiple spots on our best 100W Power Delivery chargers and best GaN chargers because its gear tends to last a long time and be priced more competitively. This holds true for its portable chargers, too, with the Aukey Slimline offering the best blend of power and portability for the price of pizza night with the fam. Roughly the size of a Pixel 6 Pro, this 10,000mAh power bank can charge up to three devices at once while still being slim enough to slip in your pocket next to your phone. You can choose from either USB-C Power Delivery or Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0, meaning whether your phone is brand new or a few generations old, the Slimline will charge them all with ease. Unlike the Anker, Aukey doesn't provide you with a travel pouch, but it does still come with a C-to-C cable for quickly recharging this portable charger — it can also charge via microUSB if you've still also go those hanging around. Considering you're probably going to use a C-to-C cable to charge your phone, you can use that same one to charge the bank when you get home at night. 10,000mAh should recharge most phones 2-3 times. Pros: Great flat size with three ports

More affordable than Anker

18W PD & QC 3.0 charging Cons: Doesn't come with a travel pouch

Only comes with C-to-A cable

Best for laptops: RAVPower PD Pioneer Series 20,000mAh

When choosing a portable charger, it's all about balancing power with portability. After all, a power bank doesn't do you any good if it's so bulky that you forget it at home. Likewise, a power bank that's small but low-capacity can run dry before your day is over, especially when you need to keep multiple devices alive. Lower-capacity portable chargers also have lower charging speeds, making them incapable of powering anything larger than a tablet. These factors are why the 20,000mAh RAVPower PD Pioneer Series is almost perfectly balanced as the best portable charger on the market. Weighing in at under a pound, this power bank can recharge a phone 4-6 times, but it also has the ability to recharge tablets and laptops thanks to its 60W Power Delivery output. Whether you're rocking a Chromebook, a MacBook, or some Windows laptop with USB-C, you can top them off with the Pioneer Series. There are only two ports on this power bank — one 60W USB-C port and one USB-A port capable of 18W Qualcomm QuickCharge — so if you're going to be charging a laptop and phone regularly, you'll need to keep a USB-C to USB-A cable handy. RAVPower includes a C-to-C cable for charging your laptop or phone, as well as for recharging your portable charger. On the note of recharging, while the Pioneer Series 20,000mAh can output at 60W, the max input is only 30W. This means that recharging the bank will take three hours, which is actually pretty good for a 20,000mAh portable charger, but it would've been nice if RAVPower could've included at least 45W input for two-hour recharges instead. Pros: Competitive price

60W charging for laptops

High capacity

Compact profile Cons: Just two ports

Only 30W input

Best compact: Zendure SuperMini (10,000mAh)

If you want a power bank that won't stick out of your pockets awkwardly — especially if all the jeans they make for your body type have tiny, tiny pockets — then turn your gaze to Zendure's smallest portable charger aptly named the SuperMini. This 10,000mAh bank offers the same 18W speeds — or 20W, on Supermini 20W models — and ports as the Anker PowerCore III and the Aukey Basix Slim, but it packs it into a footprint that's smaller than a credit card and light enough to not tug at your jeans when carrying it in your pocket all day. For a small, rugged power bank, you'd expect this to come in boring colors like black and white. Instead, you have six color options with the Supermini, though you might have to search around a little more for the newer Minty Green and Misty Rose. I'm partial to the Blue Horizon, which is bold, beautiful, and easy to spot amongst the clutter that is my standing desk, but the Sunrise Red is also super-cute. If there's any downside to this pint-sized power bank, it's that the ports are at opposite ends, which makes things awkward if you're charging two devices at once while walking around — such as in the airport rushing to catch a flight. For a bank this small, you'll likely only need to charge one device at a time, but it's worth mentioning. Pros: Smaller than a credit card

18W or 20W PD charging (model-dependent)

Great color options and durability

Low-power mode for accessory charging Cons: Ports are on opposite sides

Both ports share the 18W total output

Expensive for a 10K

Best 25,000+ mAh option: Anker PowerCore Elite III 25600 87W Bundle

When looking for power banks, Anker will invariably come up on the first page of every search. Anker is one of the most trusted brands in the space, offering durable, dependable, and long-lasting power banks that will stand the test of time. It may not be at the forefront of every bleeding-edge feature or trend, but it refines each of its products and present them in a premium package. Such is the case with the PowerCore Elite III, which gives you the ability to power a laptop and three phones at once thanks to two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. The claim to fame for this power bank is that it supports 87W Power Delivery charging. If 87W sounds like a weird number to you, it's the highest speed many MacBooks charge at, meaning if you're trying to keep your Mac alive while you're rendering some 4K video in some cafe, the Anker PowerCore III Elite will actually charge your Mac instead of struggling to keep it alive. Both USB-C ports are capable of 87W, but that speed is only attainable when it's the only thing plugged in. When 2-4 devices are plugged in, the maximum output is 78W. That would still give you 45W for the laptop, 18W for the USB-C-connected phone, and 12W for the two USB-A devices to share, which is pretty impressive. This bank has a slightly higher capacity than our best overall, the RAVPower PD Pioneer Series, but it has almost three times the price tag, too. However, Anker offsets some of that price by throwing in a PowerPort III 65W wall charger and Powerline cable that'll recharge the Elite III in just over two hours. Pros: Comes with wall charger

Powerful enough for MacBooks

Long-lasting durability

Recharges in two hours Cons: Very expensive

You only get 87W when one port is used

Best midrange power bank: RAVPower 15000mAh Compact Power Bank

RAVPower makes some of the best-valued power banks on the market, from its $90 90W power bank (that's unfortunately too big for FAA regulations) to this 15,000mAh power bank that costs less than half some 10,000mAh banks on this esteemed list. Sitting between 10,000 and 20,000mAh, this Goldilocks of a portable charger might not have the highest speeds, but if you need to keep several phone topped off throughout a long, long day of waiting in lines at Universal or that cross-country road trip, this is exactly what you need. 18W USB-C Power Delivery charging will fast-charge everything from Samsung to Pixel to OnePlus and beyond. Yes, 18W may not be top speed, but it's a profile literally every modern smartphone supports, so it's universally compatible and every Power Delivery charger has it for quickly recharging the power bank, too. This 15,000mAh power bank also takes the guesswork out of exactly how much charge you have left. Rather than having to guess wherein a 25% range, it is from four measely led lights, RAVPower includes an LCD to show a 1-100% status of battery life. This is especially great for ensuring you leave the bank between 80% and 40% before you stick it on a shelf for months at a time between your trips or vacations. Leaving a bank fully charged for months on end can damage the battery's ability to hold a full charge, so it's good to discharge it down a bit first so that it's closer to half-full instead. Pros: 18W USB-C Power Delivery + 12W USB-A

Compact, lightweight profile

Comes with pouch and cable

1-100% LCD readout for charge level Cons: Only two ports

Wish it offered 20-30W PD speeds

Best for gaming: Aukey Basix Pro (20,000mAh)

Aukey's Basix line of chargers has not one but two wireless models on it, and I'm particularly fond of the 20,000mAh version because it's slightly more sturdy and features a LED display where you can see exactly how much of a charge is left. Don't get me wrong, those four little indicator dots are just fine for smaller power banks, but it's so refreshing to be able to tell if my power bank is at 75% or 52% when that means the difference between having 15,000mAh worth of charge or 10,000mAh out of 20,000mAh. You may notice that the Basix Pro has a lot in common with the Anker PowerCore III Wireless — same wired and wireless charging speeds, same number of ports — but the Aukey has double the capacity in almost the same size power bank. Aukey's kickstand also has a leg up because you can simultaneously use the wireless charger and kickstand. Where Aukey loses points is that while you have a small symbol marking the middle of the charging coil, there's not as much of a guide for phone placement as on the Anker, nor is there the non-slip ring to help keep your phone in place. When your phone slipping half an inch, can shut down the wireless charging, anything to keep the phone in place is heavily appreciated. Pros: 10W wireless charging

Built-in kickstand

Phone-sized 20,000mAh bank

0-100 power indicator Cons: Only two ports

Kickstand could be sturdier

Best power station: RAVPower 252.7Wh/70200mAh Portable Power Station

Power banks come in some pretty large sizes, but at some point, it's better to transition to the boxier form factor of a power station. These ultra-high-capacity portable chargers are designed to power appliances on camping trips or keep your gear alive during a hurricane, and they have a wide array of port types and power levels to choose from. Power stations can run you hundreds or thousands depending on what capacity you go with, but I prefer the balance of capacity and price that comes around the 200-300Whr range. I love that RAVPower lists the capacity in both watt-hours and milliamp-hours — it makes it easier to picture how many times the station could recharge smaller gadgets like phones and laptops. Yes, when you get into this segment, laptops seem small since this power station is rated to run appliances like mini-fridges and fans. Most power stations tend to have a mix of DC, AC, and USB ports, and the mix on the RAVPower Portable Power Station is nice and balanced: you get 120W DC output, two 110V AC power outlets, 60W USB-C Power Delivery, and three USB-A ports. This gives you a wide array of options for charging all your gear or powering smaller appliances, and you have a variety when recharging the power station. There's 60W DC input and 60W Power Delivery input. While this is probably overkill for most of your power bank needs, if you live in an area where hurricanes or snowstorms can knock out the power for days at a time, the RAVPower Portable Power Station fits the bill perfectly. It'll keep the family's phones and laptops alive for days, and it can even power a few emergency appliances like a CPAP machine. Pros: Dual AC plugs + DC in/output

Ultra-high capacity

Most reasonably priced station

Power Delivery in/output Cons: Too big to fly with

Only one USB-C port

No car outlet

Best ruggest power station: Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240

Power banks come in some pretty large sizes, but at some point, it's better to transition to the boxier form factor of a power station. These ultra-high-capacity portable chargers are designed to power appliances on camping trips or keep your gear alive during a hurricane, and they have a wide array of port types and power levels to choose from. Power stations can run you hundreds or thousands depending on what capacity you go with, but I prefer the balance of capacity and price that comes around the 200-300Whr range. If you've played in the rugged power space for any amount of time, you're bound to be familiar with Jackery and its eponymous Explorer Series. Of their many power station sizes, I like the 300 best because it's got Power Delivery input and output, and it's the sweet spot between too expensive for the masses and too small to power anything other than laptops. Jackery goes for the traditional toolbox style where all the ports go on the front, and a big honking handle up top is easy to grab and carry from car to campsite. You can use the two AC plugs to charge non-Power Delivery electronics or run a camp fridge, but don't expect it to power beefier appliances. It'll power some CPAP/BIPAP machine models, but not all, so check your model's rating if this is something you rely on and need a backup should the power fail in your region again. If you want a power station in case of extended power outages after hurricanes, ice storms, or floods, Jackery makes solar panels, but they cost a pretty penny. Pros: Has AC and car outlets

60W Power Delivery

Solar ready

Jackery is high quality Cons: Expensive

Ports are clustered

