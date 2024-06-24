UGREEN 300W 48000mAh Power Bank review: The only power bank you'll ever need

UGREEN's 48000mAh power bank is considerably smaller than other products in this category, and that makes a big difference in usability. The carrying handle makes it easy to take the power bank anywhere, and you can charge up to five devices simultaneously. With a total power budget of 300W, you can easily charge powerful devices on the go, and it has two-way 140W charging over USB-C. It is heavier than usual power banks, but for the amount of features you're getting, it is an easy recommendation.

UGREEN is one of the largest charging accessory brands globally, and while its primary business is still around GaN chargers, it has branched out into power banks and power stations. The latter didn't see much momentum, so the brand has decided to not launch new products. However, it took the learnings from that category to create the 48000mAh Power Bank — its largest power bank yet.

What I like the most about the power bank is the size; it is larger and heavier than the 145W 25000mAh Power Bank, but considering you get nearly double the battery size, UGREEN did a phenomenal job with the overall design. The 48000mAh Power Bank costs $199 on Amazon, and there's an introductory deal that lets you buy the power bank at $139. UGREEN is running the same deal on its website, and you can get it for just $139 by using code PB300W.

Portability is a key selling point of this power bank, and that's assisted by the large carrying handle located up top — it allows you to easily take it anywhere. It isn't as versatile as a normal power bank, and you can't just throw it in a bag — the 48000mAh Power Bank weighs 4.1lb (1.8kg). That said, you don't notice the heft as much, and the carrying handle makes a difference in this area.

The power bank has rubber feet at the bottom, and it stays planted on a desk. Just like the Revodok Max 213, you get rubber feet at the back, and you can use the power bank facing up.

The design is similar to what you get on most UGREEN products, with the power bank decked out in a dark grey color scheme that looks good. The chassis is made out of plastic, and the build quality is outstanding — as you'd imagine for a product in this segment. The front is dominated by a panel that shows battery charge level, and you get indicators for in and out — these show real-time charging stats.

The 48000mAh Power Bank includes two USB-A ports — with each going up to 22.5W — but it's the three USB-C ports that will get the most amount of use. All three are based on the USB PD 3.1 standard, and two ports go up to 100W. The main USB-C port is the default way to charge the power bank, and what's great about this port is that it hits 140W. You can not only charge the power bank at 140W, but also use the port as an output, giving you the ability to charge just about any device.

You get a button at the front to manually switch the unit on or off, and on the whole, UGREEN nailed the design and build quality. A particularly useful addition is a large LED light that's located to the left, and it has three modes: medium, high intensity, and strobing. The light is definitely handy if you're using the power bank outdoors, and it gets very bright.

The biggest differentiator with the power bank is the 48000mAh battery, and it is able to charge any gadget several times over. I used it with the Pixel 8 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Honor MagicBook 16, and to charge another power bank, and it was terrific throughout.

I didn't pay much attention to efficiency figures in the past, buy that's something I'm changing with the 48000mAh Power Bank. Because of the way charging works in general, power banks aren't inherently efficient, so in this instance, even though you get a 48000mAh battery, the efficiency is around the 55% figure. The battery went down by a margin of 8500mAh to charge a 4500mAh device, and 10500mAh to charge a phone with a 5500mAh battery.

This is true of all power banks in general; you usually get an efficiency of 60% to 65% at most, and that's down to factors like charging voltages and heat transfer. Other recent power banks I've used went up to the 60% mark, but not beyond that.

To UGREEN's credit, the brand is using LiFePO4 batteries on the 48000mAh Power Bank, so they should last a long time without noticeable degradation. They also have better density, and that's what allows the power bank to be smaller than its alternatives. UGREEN notes that the batteries can hold up to an 80% charge after 3,000 charge cycles, and that's nearly three times as durable as traditional Lithium-ion batteries.

There are five charging ports in total, and you can use the 48000mAh Power Bank to charge up to five devices at the same time. The power budget varies significantly based on how many devices are being charged simultaneously, and with all ports in use, you get a total 130W of addressable power. The best use case is to use the three USB-C ports at once, and in this scenario, you get 300W — 100W via each port.

As you can use 140W to charge the power bank itself, it doesn't take as long to charge the 48000mAh battery. In my testing, the battery hit a full charge in just over 100 minutes, and that's more than adequate. The only issue I have in this area is that there isn't much in the way of accessories; you get a single 240W USB-C to USB-C cable, and that's it. UGREEN makes some of the best GaN chargers, and while including the 140W Nexode would have increased the cost of the power bank, the brand should have at least bundled more cables in the package.

If you need a power bank with a particularly large battery and want a product with portability in mind, the 48000mAh Power Bank is now the go-to choice.