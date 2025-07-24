What you need to know

The World Power Consortium (WPC) announced the launch of its newest Qi2 v2.2.1 for wireless charging, dubbed Qi2 25W.

The WPC states this version has more power than the original Qi2 version, giving users even quicker wireless charging, which had become a prime critique.

The press release says that while iPhones will adopt this, "major" Android smartphones will also bring it to consumers.

The World Power Consortium (WPC) has announced its latest advancements in wireless charging, and it's one Android's getting in on.

Announced this week, the WPC detailed in a press release that it has launched a "new, faster charging" Qi version, called Qi 2.2.1, otherwise known as Qi2 25W. Fady Mishriki, chair of the WPC’s Board of Directors, stated, "Consumers will be delighted when they experience Qi2 25W as it delivers nearly 70% more power than the original Qi2. The number of devices in the Qi2 25W certification queue for launch is unprecedented, as is the quality and breadth of our members’ product designs."

Piggybacking off Mishriki's statement, the WPC reports that its Qi2 25W wireless charging version solves a problem many smartphone OEMs struggled with: fast-charging protocols. It also solves a major critique consumers have reported to the WPC, which regards faster wireless charging, as we were previously limited to 15W.

Now, two years later, the WPC says it has launched a new protocol/version that can "enable truly high-speed Qi-certified wireless charging" for phone makers and consumers.

While iPhones are involved in this, the WPC announces that "major Android smartphones" will also join Qi2 officially. The post states "14 devices, receivers, and transmitters" have already received certification for Qi2 25W. However, there's more to come, as the WPC states "full-scale" certification has opened for an even larger influx of devices awaiting Qi2 25W certification.

Qi2 is headed for more Android phones

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The WPC's announcement didn't tease when consumers could see new devices launching with Qi2 25W, as that's likely up to the manufacturers. We're stepping into the second half of the year, so there's a chance we'll begin noticing these devices pop up more and more, and even more considerably in 2026.

Android users have been waiting on this since January, when the WPC stated consumers would see an "acceleration in Android devices with Qi2 built in during 2025." During this time, Samsung and Google truly buckled down and got aboard the Qi2 wireless charging train with the WPC. Per Samsung, "You can expect to see Android devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025."

We've already seen that with the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which supports Qi2 at 15W (though it lacks the magnets internally).

The other side of this is Google, which has become "committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard." The company also solidified itself as a notable assistant to the WPC in developing its Qi2 v2.2 standard that we're seeing announced currently.