Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 support Qi2 wireless charging? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to support 15W wireless charging, which meets the hardware requirements for the Qi2 specification. However, Samsung isn't likely to include built-in magnets, meaning Qi2 Ready support with cases and accessories is the best we can hope for on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Explaining the Qi2 and wireless charging situation on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hasn't been officially announced yet, so we don't know for sure whether it will earn Qi2 certification or pass up on it. With that being said, we can look to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series as a baseline for what we might see on the company's upcoming foldable.

Like the older Galaxy S24, the latest Galaxy S25 supports 15W wireless charging, meeting the minimum standard for Qi2 certification. By comparison, the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 also supports 15W wireless charging, which would be sufficient for the Qi2 standard.

If Samsung follows the example set by the Galaxy S25 series, it could easily gain Qi2 Ready certification for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 by maintaining the same wireless charging speed as the current generation.

A recent listing at the Wireless Power Consortium for an unknown Samsung device points to Qi2 support. The unreleased device is likely a foldable and could be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, sporting the Qi 2.1.0 spec, the same as the Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 Plus with a case on and an ESR Qi2 charger attached to the back. (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Qi2 Ready is a new offshoot of the Qi2 standard that ditches the requirement of magnets. Qi2 requires magnets for perfect alignment with chargers and accessories, whether they're MagSafe or Qi2-certified. However, the Qi2 Ready options passes off the magnets to supported accessories, like a MagSafe sticker ring or a Qi2 case. Samsung used Qi2.1 Ready for the Galaxy S25 series, making it fully compatible when paired with a Qi2 case.

If that sounds confusing, it's because it is. As a prospective Galaxy Z Fold 7, what you really need to know is that your device will work with all Qi and Qi2 chargers due to its expected support of 15W wireless charging. Since this spec is a carryover from older models, it's a near-guarantee. You'll also need to know that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will almost certainly not include magnets, so you'll have to get a case or accessory for full Qi2 support.

Whether Samsung will apply for Qi2 Ready certification from the Wireless Power Consortium is unclear at the moment. Currently, no rumors or leaks point to Samsung actually including built-in magnets on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It elected not to do so for the Galaxy S25 series, and embedded magnets would be an even trickier task with the limited internal space available within the best foldables.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to retain the same charging speeds as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 across the board. It should support 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. We have all the details here.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.