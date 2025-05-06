Does the Motorola Razr 2025 support Qi2 wireless charging? Best answer: No, the Motorola Razr 2025 does not support Qi2 wireless charging. This means you'll get the basic wireless charging compatibility but won't benefit from the improved magnetic alignment or faster speeds offered by Qi2-enabled devices.

The Motorola Razr 2025 family offers several upgrades, including improved batteries on some models. While the battery capacity has increased (on the Razr and Ultra models), the phones still use the original Qi standard, which remains the most common and widely supported option for wireless charging.

One benefit of Qi is that it works seamlessly with a broader range of existing chargers. In contrast, Qi2, although backward compatible, is primarily found in iPhones and a few newer 2025 Android flagship devices, offering additional features, such as magnetic alignment, which none of the Razr 2025 models support.

Qi2 charging would have been a plus due to the magnetic alignment, which makes positioning easier and results in faster and more efficient charging. The latest charging technology reduces heat through precise alignment and helps preserve battery health over time, providing a more reliable charging experience.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

For most Android users, the Razr 2025 lineup's lack of Qi2 likely won't be a dealbreaker. The first-gen Qi standard still provides reliable charging speeds and is suitable for everyday use, such as overnight or casual daily top-offs. Nonetheless, without Qi2's magnetic alignment, Razr 2025 model owners must be more cautious when placing the phone on a wireless charging pad to ensure proper positioning.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

So, why did Motorola decide not to include the Qi2 charging technology in the Motorola Razr 2025 series? Talking specifically about the Razr Ultra, Motorola said that "incorporating Qi2 charging would have compromised the design due to the size of the magnet." Motorola did not specifically comment on the other Razr 2025 models, but none include Qi2 support, nor do they appear to support the Qi2 standard, similar to the Galaxy S25 series, which is "Qi2 Ready."

If you want the fastest wired charging, you'll need a Motorola TurboPower charger of 33W or higher. The Razr 2025 and Razr Plus 2025 support 15W wireless charging, while the Ultra supports 30W wireless charging, which is still plenty fast. Be cautious when using other chargers, as they are not recommended and may harm the charging performance.