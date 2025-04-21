Best wireless charger 2025: Top 12 ranked for Android and iPhone
A boring, but essential task made much easier.
The best wireless chargers are fantastic to use since they save you the trouble of reaching for a traditional cable that's probably tangled up in your drawer. All you have to do with the wireless chargers is put them down and wait for your phone to charge.
Ditch your cables and quit wearing out your phone's charging port by getting yourself a handy wireless charger. Sure, wired is faster, but now is a great time to make the switch, seeing as more and more phones ship without chargers these days. It's also easier now that more wireless chargers are switching to USB-C, so you can use just one Type-C cable.
The best wireless chargers for Android, iPhone, and beyond
Best overall
This Q2 charger can output 15W for the few devices that support it, plus you can enjoy the MagSafe compatibility. It has a sleek look and also turns into a power bank for on-the-go power. It's also travel-friendly, and it features a built-in LED light that indicates when your device is charging.
Best for Pixel
iOttie is better known for its car mounts, but it actually makes the best current Pixel stand on the market. The 15W EPP coils on the stand will charge your phone up to 15W, while the 5W pad beside it perfectly fits your Pixel Buds or other wireless earbuds. If you have the Pixel 6 or newer devices, then you might consider the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) for the faster-supported speeds.
Best MagSafe
The Anker MagSafe Charger Pad Compatible, MagGo iPhone 16 Wireless Charger Pad uses the latest technology to charge your iPhone. It comes with Qi2 15W charging technology and the flexibility of a 5ft extended cable. The charger also comes with Quick Snap to Charge for a hassle-free charging experience.
Best fast, slim, and adaptable
Belkin sells flat pads and stands with speeds ranging from 7.5W to this 15W beauty, available in black or white. The outer edge features non-stick pads to keep your phone in place, and it comes with a compatible QC 3.0 wall charger in the box, so you can avoid the confusion between QC and PD.
Best versatility
Otterbox's 15W Wireless Charging Stand offers great versatility when propping up your device while you work on the computer or eat a midnight snack. You can display your phone either horizontally or vertically, and the seamless magnetic alignment means it's not fiddly to attach. A simple product that does what you need it to do.
Best wireless car charger
With the EPP protocol for charging Pixel devices and most other Android phones at 10W, iOttie combines the most popular car mount on the market with a reliable Qi charging pad, so you can top up your phone's power while driving. The auto-locking arms are excellent and securely hold your phone.
Best compact
The fabric of this super-thin foldable charger feels sublime and ages gracefully, while the charger itself is perfect on the go, folding up to just 8mm. A fast charging mode ensures you get the power you need so that you can get on with your day.
Best stylish and stable
These luxury chargers are covered with fabric that prevents slipping and overheating. They come in a variety of fun colors and patterns. This charger supports EPP for up to 10W charging, as well as 7.5W/5W standards. You get a matching USB-C cable along with the pad.
Best wireless on the go
The Anker PowerCore III 10K wireless charger can charge your phone on the go at up to 18W with Power Delivery wired charging. You'll love it because it can still wirelessly charge your device at 10W with this phone-sized 10,000mAh power bank that also comes with a travel pouch.
Best charge everything
Ampere's Unravel is one of the more unique wireless chargers available, allowing you to charge three devices when laid flat. You can also prop up one device while wirelessly charging it, or take up the least space while folding it up accordion-style. Each pad supports 10W wireless charging.
Best multi-tasking hub
The multi-tasking Nomad's multi-purpose Base Station Hub Edition charges four devices at once. It has three Qi wireless charging coils embedded within, capable of charging phones wirelessly at 10W each simultaneously. The Nomad Base Station also has an 18W PD USB-C port and a 7.5W USB-A port for additional wired charging needs.
Best refined and reliable
Mophie makes a great charging pad that can charge through lightweight cases up to 3mm thick and can charge a variety of devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, and Google Pixels. It has 15W of wireless charging and has a Mophie power adapter included in the box.
Standards, standards, and more standards: What makes a good Qi charger so hard to find
For a flat pad, Belkin has made a comeback in the wireless charging space over the last year, with a variety of 10W and 15W wireless chargers that are Made for Google. They support the EPP charging profile used by the Google Pixel 9 and previous models, while also maintaining wireless charging profiles like those used by Samsung and Apple for their phones.
The Belkin 2-in-1 wireless charging pad features Qi2 15W charging technology and can charge both your Samsung and iPhone. Also, the 5W Qi pad can charge your AirPods at the same time.
The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is another good option, especially if you charge your true wireless earbuds next to your phone whenever possible. This stand supports 15W EPP charging to Pixel phones, and the design and texture are wonderfully premium for an entirely reasonable price.
The Anker MagSafe Charger Pad is an affordable and compact wireless charger that comes with a cable built in, so it's a clever and versatile little charger. You can use the latest charging technology to charge your iPhone. While this model is made specifically for iPhone, other chargers fall into the category of the best MagSafe accessories for Android.
If you plan to use your wireless charger on the go, we recommend getting one of the best Qi wireless portable chargers in addition to a larger wireless charging pad or stand.
Some things to take note of before buying a wireless charger
Wireless chargers have a dozen different charging standards and protocols that are hard to condense down to a product name or a bullet-pointed list. Still, we've tried to sum up the most important things to know right here.
Let's start with the most important standards on a Qi charger, the actual charging specs:
- 15W EPP: This is the Qi Wireless Consortium's "Extended Power Profile," and it's a relatively open standard, the list of compatible phones continues to grow, including LG phones, the Google Pixel 5 and up, and the OnePlus 8 Pro and up (when not using OnePlus's charger for proprietary 30W or higher wireless charging).
- 15W Samsung: This is technically the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless 2.0, and while still limited, there are some chargers with this speed specification outside of Samsung's own 15W Wireless Charger Stand.
- 10W Qi: Of the 10W charging specs, the standard 10W is what most chargers and Android support. This can sometimes be using the EPP profile, sometimes it's not, and sometimes it's not the standard Qi because it's the Samsung profile instead.
- 10W Samsung: This is technically Samsung Fast Charge 1.0, and for many wireless chargers, it's the 10W standard they refer to when they say they're a 10W charger. The charging speed you'll see on a compatible Samsung device is closer to 9W than 10W.
- 7.5W Apple: 7.5W is the charging speed used for iPhones, and as such, it is now a standard charging speed offered on almost all wireless chargers. Wondering where the 15W Apple charging is? It's currently limited to first-party Apple chargers.
- 5W Qi: This is the basic Qi profile that all Qi chargers are compatible with. Even if you can't fast-charge your phone with a specific charger, you can always get 5W charging if your device supports Qi charging.
Since we haven't yet found a wireless charger that supports all of these, we have to try to pick a charger that meets the particular standards our devices can use now and in the future. If you're a Galaxy or iPhone user, your task is easy, since most chargers have your protocols. The rest of us should look for a charger with 15W EPP or 10W standard Qi charging.
