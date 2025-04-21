Best wireless charger 2025: Top 12 ranked for Android and iPhone

The best wireless chargers are fantastic to use since they save you the trouble of reaching for a traditional cable that's probably tangled up in your drawer. All you have to do with the wireless chargers is put them down and wait for your phone to charge.

Ditch your cables and quit wearing out your phone's charging port by getting yourself a handy wireless charger. Sure, wired is faster, but now is a great time to make the switch, seeing as more and more phones ship without chargers these days. It's also easier now that more wireless chargers are switching to USB-C, so you can use just one Type-C cable.

The best wireless chargers for Android, iPhone, and beyond

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Standards, standards, and more standards: What makes a good Qi charger so hard to find

For a flat pad, Belkin has made a comeback in the wireless charging space over the last year, with a variety of 10W and 15W wireless chargers that are Made for Google. They support the EPP charging profile used by the Google Pixel 9 and previous models, while also maintaining wireless charging profiles like those used by Samsung and Apple for their phones.

The Belkin 2-in-1 wireless charging pad features Qi2 15W charging technology and can charge both your Samsung and iPhone. Also, the 5W Qi pad can charge your AirPods at the same time.

The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is another good option, especially if you charge your true wireless earbuds next to your phone whenever possible. This stand supports 15W EPP charging to Pixel phones, and the design and texture are wonderfully premium for an entirely reasonable price.

The Anker MagSafe Charger Pad is an affordable and compact wireless charger that comes with a cable built in, so it's a clever and versatile little charger. You can use the latest charging technology to charge your iPhone. While this model is made specifically for iPhone, other chargers fall into the category of the best MagSafe accessories for Android.

If you plan to use your wireless charger on the go, we recommend getting one of the best Qi wireless portable chargers in addition to a larger wireless charging pad or stand.

Some things to take note of before buying a wireless charger

Wireless chargers have a dozen different charging standards and protocols that are hard to condense down to a product name or a bullet-pointed list. Still, we've tried to sum up the most important things to know right here.

Let's start with the most important standards on a Qi charger, the actual charging specs:

15W EPP : This is the Qi Wireless Consortium's "Extended Power Profile," and it's a relatively open standard, the list of compatible phones continues to grow, including LG phones, the Google Pixel 5 and up, and the OnePlus 8 Pro and up (when not using OnePlus's charger for proprietary 30W or higher wireless charging).

: This is the Qi Wireless Consortium's "Extended Power Profile," and it's a relatively open standard, the list of compatible phones continues to grow, including LG phones, the Google Pixel 5 and up, and the OnePlus 8 Pro and up (when not using OnePlus's charger for proprietary 30W or higher wireless charging). 15W Samsung : This is technically the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless 2.0, and while still limited, there are some chargers with this speed specification outside of Samsung's own 15W Wireless Charger Stand.

: This is technically the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless 2.0, and while still limited, there are some chargers with this speed specification outside of Samsung's own 15W Wireless Charger Stand. 10W Qi : Of the 10W charging specs, the standard 10W is what most chargers and Android support. This can sometimes be using the EPP profile, sometimes it's not, and sometimes it's not the standard Qi because it's the Samsung profile instead.

: Of the 10W charging specs, the standard 10W is what most chargers and Android support. This can sometimes be using the EPP profile, sometimes it's not, and sometimes it's not the standard Qi because it's the Samsung profile instead. 10W Samsung : This is technically Samsung Fast Charge 1.0, and for many wireless chargers, it's the 10W standard they refer to when they say they're a 10W charger. The charging speed you'll see on a compatible Samsung device is closer to 9W than 10W.

: This is technically Samsung Fast Charge 1.0, and for many wireless chargers, it's the 10W standard they refer to when they say they're a 10W charger. The charging speed you'll see on a compatible Samsung device is closer to 9W than 10W. 7.5W Apple : 7.5W is the charging speed used for iPhones, and as such, it is now a standard charging speed offered on almost all wireless chargers. Wondering where the 15W Apple charging is? It's currently limited to first-party Apple chargers.

: 7.5W is the charging speed used for iPhones, and as such, it is now a standard charging speed offered on almost all wireless chargers. Wondering where the 15W Apple charging is? It's currently limited to first-party Apple chargers. 5W Qi: This is the basic Qi profile that all Qi chargers are compatible with. Even if you can't fast-charge your phone with a specific charger, you can always get 5W charging if your device supports Qi charging.

Since we haven't yet found a wireless charger that supports all of these, we have to try to pick a charger that meets the particular standards our devices can use now and in the future. If you're a Galaxy or iPhone user, your task is easy, since most chargers have your protocols. The rest of us should look for a charger with 15W EPP or 10W standard Qi charging.