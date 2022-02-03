Best Qi wireless portable chargers & power banks Android Central 2022

The best Qi wireless charging battery allows you to charge whenever, wherever, and however you want. Did you leave your cable at home? Charge wirelessly! Do you need a quicker burst of power for an almost dead phone? Plug in for a faster charge. While Qi wireless charging batter packs aren't quite as popular as traditional power banks, the best wireless charging portable chargers will keep you topped off and ready to roll no matter where you've camped out during your daily errands.

What are the best wireless charging portable chargers for your phone?

We have some Qi power banks from traditional power players like Anker's PowerCore III 10K, and most mainstream brands are finally in the portable Qi game. If the price for the Anker's 10,000mAh model is a little too steep, consider the Aukey Basix Pro with its higher capacity and kickstand for topping off while you keep watching that live stream.

Meanwhile, iOttie iON Wireless Go has a slightly larger profile and a softer and more premium look, which makes it great for travelers looking for a power bank that will draw the right kind of attention during that four-hour boardroom meeting.

Wirelessly charging your phone is still worse than wired charging