The best Qi wireless charging battery allows you to charge whenever, wherever, and however you want. Did you leave your cable at home? Charge wirelessly! Do you need a quicker burst of power for an almost dead phone? Plug in for a faster charge. While Qi wireless charging batter packs aren't quite as popular as traditional power banks, the best wireless charging portable chargers will keep you topped off and ready to roll no matter where you've camped out during your daily errands.

Anker Powercore Iii 10k Wireless Portable Charger

Wide compatibility: Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger

The new PowerCore III has USB-C input and output, fixing the flaw of its last model. The Qi wireless charging coil supports Samsung's 10W profile, Apple's 7.5W, standard 5W, and can even charge small devices like wireless earbud cases.

Aukey USB-C 20K Wireless Portable Charger Stand

Keep watching: AUKEY Basix Pro Wireless Charging Power Bank

Most wireless chargers force you to crane over your phone flat on the desk while they charge, but Aukey built in a kickstand and ledge to rest your phone on so you can continue to binge while recharging.

iOttie iON Wireless Go Power Bank

Fashionable and functional: iOttie iON Wireless Go

This wireless charging power bank may only charge at 5W, but it's affordable, sports two wired USB ports for charging extra devices simultaneously, and comes covered in a fantastic feeling fabric in red or charcoal gray.

Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery

At home and on the go: Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger

When it's at home, this phone-sized charging pad works just like any other. When you unplug it, it turns into a 10,000mAh power bank that you can use to charge your phone wirelessly or wired while out on the road.

OtterSpot

Upgrade pick: OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

It's great to have a few OtterSpot Qi batteries to swap around and use on the fly, but building up that system is going to cost you big. The base system comes with one charging base and one portable OtterSpot battery.

Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank

Adventure friendly: BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank

Bring this IPX5 waterproof, portable, high-capacity power bank along with you on your next camping adventure, no cables necessary. Along with solar charging capabilities, it doubles up as a 20,000mAh wireless power bank and Qi wireless charger and even includes a flashlight and compass kit.

What are the best wireless charging portable chargers for your phone?

We have some Qi power banks from traditional power players like Anker's PowerCore III 10K, and most mainstream brands are finally in the portable Qi game. If the price for the Anker's 10,000mAh model is a little too steep, consider the Aukey Basix Pro with its higher capacity and kickstand for topping off while you keep watching that live stream.

Meanwhile, iOttie iON Wireless Go has a slightly larger profile and a softer and more premium look, which makes it great for travelers looking for a power bank that will draw the right kind of attention during that four-hour boardroom meeting.

Wirelessly charging your phone is still worse than wired charging

Wireless charging the Pixel 4Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Wireless chargers by their very nature will lose more power during the charging process than regular wired chargers. Qi charging has a lower transfer efficiency, so more energy is lost generating the wireless charging current than lost through wired charging. It will be slower than wired charging on almost any wireless charger on a power bank today. That's just how the science involved here works. That said, charging with a Qi bank rather than a wire sticking out of your pocket or tangled around your desk can be a very beneficial thing, especially on the go.

On the note of pocket charging, wireless charging generates heat, so if you intend to slap your phone on a wireless charger in your pocket, you need to be mindful of that heat and its possible buildup. You should also make sure the phone stays properly aligned on your power bank instead of sliding around and not getting charged at all.

