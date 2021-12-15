Wireless charging has been around for a few years now, but sadly it hasn't become as widely adopted as we'd like. That's changing, and the various groups that build wireless charging standards are working together, and even Apple finally embraced the technology, starting with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.
Many of the best Android phones likely already embrace wireless charging, and if that's something you're looking for in your next phone, here's a list of those lucky devices. Then, once you've found the phone to upgrade to, make sure you get the best wireless charging pads to pair with it.
- Pixel 6 / 6 Pro
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 4 / 4 XL
- Pixel 3 / 3 XL
Huawei
- Mate 40 / Mate 40 Pro / Mate 40 Pro+
- P40 / P40 Pro / P40 Pro+
- P30 / P30 Pro
- P20 Pro
- Mate 20 / Mate 20 Pro / Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
- Mate 30 / Mate 30 Pro / Mate 30 RS
- Honor 30 Pro / Pro+
- Honor V30 Pro
LG
- LG Wing
- LG Velvet
- LG G8 / G8s / G8X
- LG G7
- LG G6 (U.S. Versions)
- LG V60
- LG V50
- LG V40
- LG V35
- LG V30
Nokia
- Nokia XR20
- Nokia 9.3 PureView
- Nokia 9 PureView
- Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Nokia 6 (2018)
OnePlus
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 8 Pro
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 / Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip / Z Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Fold / Z Fold 2
- Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20 Plus / S20 Ultra / S20 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 5
- Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge / S7 Active
Sony
- Xperia 1 III
- Xperia 1 II
- Xperia 10 II
- Xperia XZ3
- Xperia XZ2 / XZ2 Premium
Ulefone
- Ulefone Power Armor 14
- Ulefone Power Armor 13
- Ulefone Armor 12 5G
- Ulefone Armor 11 5G / Ulefone Armor 11T 5G
- Ulefone Armor 10 5G
- Ulefone Armor 7 / 7E
- Ulefone Armor 6S / Armor 6E
- Ulefone T2
- Ulefone Armor 5S
Xiaomi
- Mi Mix 4
- Mi 11 / Mi 11 Pro / Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 10T Pro
- Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro / Mi 10 Lite / Mi 10 Ultra / Mi 10S
- Mi 9 / Mi 9 Pro
- Mi Mix 3
- Mi Mix 2S
ZTE
- ZTE Blade 11 Prime
- ZTE Axon 10 Pro / 10 Pro 5G
- ZTE Axon 9 Pro
The rest of the wireless charging Android phones
- Oppo Find X3 / Find X3 Pro
- Motorola Edge+
- TCL 20 Pro
- Razer Phone 2
- Meizu 18 Pro
While wireless charging may not be as fast as a traditional plug, being able to plop your phone on a wireless charging block/stand/mat while at your desk, eating dinner, or sleeping can make a world of difference to the phone and its user. It helps that some of these new devices, like the OnePlus 9 Pro, are seeing the boundaries of wireless charging speeds pushed. OnePlus finally brought wireless charging to one of its handsets, and instead of being limited to the standard 10W or 15W, the 9 Pro features wireless charging speeds up to 50W (with a compatible charger).
Samsung is usually one of the companies to lead the way in terms of pushing the limits of what Android can do, and the company did the same thing with charging. Sure, you are able to see wireless charging speeds up to 15W, but the real benefit for Samsung flagships is the company's "Wireless PowerShare." This makes it so you can plop some of the best wireless earbuds onto the back of your Galaxy S21 Ultra, and they will be charged wirelessly.
We'll update this list periodically with new devices that support this wonderful feature.
Update December 2021: Added the newest Google and other phones that support wireless charging.
