Are tri-fold phones going to be more fragile than regular foldables??

(Image credit: Huawei)

Rick asks:

I like the idea of having a phone with a very large display that can fold into a device that's more pocket-friendly. Trifold phones have my attention! I question the durability, though. Foldables in general had a rough start and I like to keep a phone for a full two years. I'm wondering how having more glass and a second hinge is going to affect the longevity of the device.

Thanks in advance.

Hi Rick. You also mentioned that English wasn't your first language and apologized for any errors, so I have to tell you that your English is better than mine!

In regard to your question, it's very important. It's also something that most people aren't thinking about and probably won't until enough people get a tri-fold device to show off pictures of broken ones on social media. That makes it doubly important to me. We saw the same scenario when Samsung debuted the Z Fold, and displays started separating and cracking.

Your reasoning is very sound. The mechanical problems with foldables stem from using super-thin glass and a hinge. A tri-fold will have one more of both. When you make glass that thin, any imperfection will (not might, but will) cause a crack. In turn, that crack will grow until it reaches the edge of the glass itself and can go no further.

When the display layer is embedded into the glass sandwich, you have more than just a crack in the glass to contend with. Any ding or even a fingernail gouge could make the screen unusable.

To combat this, phone makers keep working on how the glass, the display component, and very tough and flexible polymers can be layered to toughen things up. A phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is much better than the original Z Fold, and even better than last year's Fold 6 when it comes to the display materials.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Everything centers on the hinge, though. It's not the flashy showcase part of a foldable phone, but it should be because it's the most important. The hinge only needs to do one thing: open or close. But it has to do it perfectly, or it can add to the issues with using thin glass.

The hinge needs to prevent the glass from twisting while it's being bent. It also needs to be rigid enough to keep the glass firmly in place while open or closed. That's not easy to do, but phones with hinges are a lot better now than they used to be.

I have a feeling that the tech has progressed far enough that tri-folding phones won't be any more problematic than "regular" foldables. That means it should stand up to normal use, but it also means there are two points of failure. We will see more issues because of that extra moving part.

(Image credit: TECNO)

I wouldn't buy a tri-folding phone until version two comes out at the earliest. That gives a company a chance to look at what went well with the first version and what didn't go very well.

Having said that, you can buy a tri-fold today. I don't think something like the Huawei Mate XT has sold millions just yet, but the internet isn't full of people with broken screens or other problems. Samsung's Z model tri-fold, said to be launching this year, will sell more phones, so we'll see if there will be more problems.

Still, the idea of a tri-fold phone intrigues me for the same reasons the Motorola Razr did; it folds up smaller, just like you mentioned. I think they will be the device that unifies mobile computing and eventually can replace a phone, a tablet, and a laptop.

Like you, I need to know they'll be built to last, though.