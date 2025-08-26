What are the best headphones to pair with the Galaxy S25 for premium sound?

We all know that the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a great device, but when it comes to premium audio, you'll need a good pair of headphones if you want to unlock the phone's full potential. The Sony WH-1000XM6 is easily my top recommendation, balancing top-of-the-line active noise cancellation (ANC) with highly-customizable EQ settings and over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. That being said, the XM6 won't be for everyone, so I've gathered all of the best headphones for Galaxy users below.

These are the best headphones to pair with the Galaxy S25

Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you.

Best overall

1. Sony WH-1000XM6: $448 at Amazon They aren't exactly cheap, but the Sony WH-1000XM6 easily rank among the best wireless headphones ever produced, particularly if you're using a Galaxy S25. The new QN3 processor works seamlessly with 12 on-board microphones to deliver cutting-edge ANC capabilities, while the 30mm drivers produce powerful, clean audio no matter what you're listening to. I also found that Sony’s Sound Connect app was quite user-friendly on my Galaxy S25 when it came to fine-tuning my sound profiles, and I consistently get over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC mode on. Android Central Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

You should buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 if..

You want a comfortable pair of wireless headphones with great call quality and some of the best active noise cancellation (ANC) on the market.

You want to customize your audio experience directly on your Samsung Galaxy S25.

You want headphones that support 360 Reality spatial audio and hi-res using the LDAC codec.

You shouldn't buy the Sony WH-1000XM6 if..

You're looking for an affordable pair of headphones.

You're looking for lightweight headphones to take to the gym.

Best wireless earbuds

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $179.99 at Amazon Full disclosure: I love my Sony XM6, but there are certain occasions in which bulky headphones simply don't cut it. That's where my Galaxy Buds 3 Pro come in handy. These wireless earbuds are basically custom-built to work seamlessly with the Galaxy S25, with Samsung Wear app support, spatial audio, and hands-free Bixby control. Even without a Samsung phone companion, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro still impress with excellent sound quality, ANC, and Bluetooth LE audio support. I also get over 24 hours of battery life (using the charging case), and the IP57 water/dust resistance means I can take these earbuds to the gym without any problems. Android Central Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

You should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro if..

You want wireless earbuds that were built to connect seamlessly with the rest of your Samsung device ecosystem, whether you're using a Galaxy S25, smartwatch, or Samsung smart TV.

You want a comfortable design with water/dust resistance.

You shouldn't buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro if..

You're shopping on a shoestring budget.

You don't generally use Samsung devices in your day-to-day life.

Best budget

3. Sony WH-CH720N: $179.99 $98 at Amazon Who says you need to spend an arm and a leg to get premium sound on your Galaxy S25? The Sony WH-CH720N may not win any awards for innovation, but they're an affordable option that doesn't skimp on features like ANC and battery life. The cans boast up to 35 hours of battery life with quick-charging capabilities, plus the companion app lets you fine-tune EQ settings so the bass is heavy, the mids feel balanced, and the highs are just as clear and detailed as you'd like. Android Central Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

You should buy the Sony WH-CH720N if..

You want an affordable pair of wireless headphones with noise cancellation and crystal-clear call quality.

You want the ability to fine-tune EQ settings directly from your smartphone.

You use hands-free voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant

You shouldn't buy the Sony WH-CH720N if..

You want headphones that are easy to fold up and transport.

You can afford a more premium set of cans.

You want features like wear detection, AI-powered noise reduction, or hi-res audio support.

Best premium

4. Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95: $1,199 at Amazon If money is no object, the Beoplay H95 by Bang & Olufsen are an audiophile's dream, with two 40mm drivers, a luxurious titanium-and-leather construction, and up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. Pair the headphones with your Samsung Galaxy S25 and you'll be able to finely adjust the powerful sonic capabilities using the companion app, plus you'll get excellent noise cancellation and a hard shell protective case. Android Central Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

You should buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 if..

You want a cutting-edge listening experience and you primarily use your headphones at home.

You value luxury and sophisticated design in your devices.

You want headphones that support a wide range of audio codecs, including SBC, AAC, and aptX Adaptive

You shouldn't buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 if..

You're vegan or follow a plant-based lifestyle (there is leather in the construction).

You don't want to spend over $1,000 on a pair of headphones for your Galaxy S25.

Best battery life

5. Sennheiser Momentum 4: $449.95 $299.95 at Amazon To be honest, I've used all of the headphones on this list and they all have plenty great battery life, but if you really want to maximize the longevity of your listening experience, look no further than Sennheiser's Momentum 4. These cans will last up to 60 hours on a single charge. Even with ANC on, you'll still get upwards of 50 hours on average before you need to charge. You can even connect the headphones to your Galaxy S25 via USB-C to listen AND charge simultaneously. The cans also boast outstanding sound quality with 42mm drivers and a companion app for EQ adjustments. Android Central Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

You should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 if..

You want headphones with up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge.

You need versatile ANC and the ability to adjust EQ settings on your smartphone.

You need aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC support.

You shouldn't buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 if..

You need support for hi-res Bluetooth codecs.

You'd prefer a more comprehensive app for controlling EQ settings.

