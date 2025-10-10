Prime Day is over, but you can still get $100 OFF our favorite wireless headphones at Amazon

Prime Day may be over, but you can still find a few good headphone deals lingering around. For one, Amazon is still offering $100 off the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones days after the sale has ended.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones have been one of our favorite pairs since being released. With an industry-leading audio profile, active noise cancellation, and fast charging via the USB-C cable, these headphones have just about everything you could ask for in a modern pair of Bluetooth headphones. They also feature multi-point connection, eight built-in mics for clear calls and access to voice commands, and they feature an easy to use mobile app for optimal customization options.

Although Sony has a newer-gen version of these headphones in the WH-1000XM6s, they're pretty pricey and these will boast pretty similar hardware. All that to say, the WH-1000XM5 headphones are still some of the best wireless headphones out there, and especially with an extra 25% discount on their normal purchase price.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: $399.99 $298.00 at Amazon Amazon is currently offering the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $100 off, marking a 25% overall discount and bringing them down to under $300. To be sure, we've seen this deal before and, we're likely to see it again. However, if you were already thinking about picking some headphones up, this might be a good opportunity.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a powerful pair of wireless over-ear headphones and you don't mind going last-gen to save some extra money; you want headphones with a long battery life and fast charging; you want a pair of headphones that you can use for phone calls or hands-free voice assistants.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer the newest-generation product and would rather upgrade to the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones; you're looking for headphones that can be easily folded up and stowed when not in use; you want headphones that will let you listen while you charge.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have long been a favorite of ours, particularly because of their top-notch audio quality, their ANC and ANC optimization features, and up to 30 hours of battery life per charge. They also feature eight built-in microphones for voice assistants and phone calls, and they offer USB-C fast charging that will restore around 3 hours of playback time per 3-minute charge, according to Sony.

Users can also utilize touch controls on the headphones to manage playback, volume, and phone calls, while the Sony Connect app lets users access EQ settings, sound modes, 360-degree audio, and more.

The Sony WH-1000XM6s come with 12 microphones, instead of eight, and they also feature upgraded drivers for even better audio quality. However, it's also worth noting that they retail for $450, and you won't see them getting big discounts like this WH-1000XM5 deal very often.