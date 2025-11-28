Sony introduced the WH-1000XM6 earlier this year, and while the headset has foldable hinges, it doesn't really differ too much in terms of the sound or overall comfort. Basically, the WH-1000XM5 continues to be a solid choice if you need a new headset, and although it may not be Sony's latest, it still holds its own.

Another factor to consider is the cost; with the XM6 now available, the WH-1000XM5 is inevitably on sale, and while Sony discounted it to $298 in the past, it's going even more aggressive this Black Friday, selling the headset for just $248. To be clear, this is a record low price for the headset, and the huge 38% discount makes it one of the best Black Friday audio deals.

Save 38% Sony WH-1000XM5 : was $399.99 now $248 at Amazon The WH-1000XM5 is still a great headset; you get outstanding noise isolation, stunning sound quality with a decent amount of customizability, and great battery life. Essentially, you're still getting the best features of the XM6, but you don't pay anywhere as much.

✅Recommended if: You want a headset with great sound quality. Sony excels at ANC, with the headset doing a magnificent job tuning out ambient sounds. Combine that with the fit and all the extras you get, and the XM5 still holds up against the XM6.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a design with foldable hinges. While the XM5 folds flat, it doesn't have an inward-folding mechanism.

The WH-1000XM5 has been around for two and a half years now, and considering Sony didn't change the design at all with the WH-1000XM6, you're not missing out on anything in this area. Having used both headsets extensively, the only difference is that the inward-folding hinges on the XM6 make it easier to carry around — that's it. Outside of that, you get a similar level of comfort, and the XM5 is just as lightweight.

Sony is in the lead when it comes to ANC, with the XM5 doing an excellent job tuning out any ambient noises in your surroundings. It does this to a greater extent than Bose, and it is evident if you travel a lot — the whine of a jet engine isn't as audible. Outside of that, you get solid Bluetooth connectivity, a good level of customizability, and a transparency mode.

Sound quality is another area where Sony excels; the brand has a distinct sound signature, focusing on an engaging low-end with exaggerated sub-bass that makes listening to music highly enjoyable. Battery life is great too, and if anything, you can easily get 30 hours out of a full charge, and there's fast charging available as well.

All of this is to say that the WH-1000XM5 is still a great headset in spite of the XM6's introduction, and with Sony discounting it to $248, I'd suggest getting the XM5 if you're ready to upgrade.